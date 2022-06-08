Even Kate Middleton Has Carried Longchamp's Classic Tote, and It's Under $100 at This Secret Sale
The only thing more important in your closet than a pair of trusty sneakers? A really good handbag that's spacious enough to carry everything you need and durable enough to last for years. That's probably the reason why Longchamp has earned the stamp of approval from singers, supermodels, and even royalty — and thanks to an under-the-radar sale, its bags are even more budget-friendly right now.
For a limited time, anyone with a Gilt membership can score up to 28 percent off dozens of Longchamp's most popular tote bags and backpacks. Just sign into your account to access these deals or enter your email address to create a free account.
Shop Longchamp Bags on Sale at Gilt:
- Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Black, $89.99 (orig. $125)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Original Nylon Bag in Brown, $89.99 (orig. $125)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Long Handle Tote in Gray, $99.99 (orig. $125)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Green Tote in Yellow, $99.99 (orig. $140)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Green Tote in Green, $99.99 (orig. $140)
The luxury brand is best known for its water-resistant nylon Le Pliage bags, a term that means "folding" in French. They have minimalistic silhouettes that can (as you probably guessed) fold down to the size of a book and are detailed with contrasting embossed leather flap closure and straps. With a zippered top and handles that are long enough to hold by hand or comfortably sling over your shoulder, it's a great carryall for traveling.
The Duchess of Cambridge may be the biggest Longchamp fan of all. Over the years, she has carried various colors of the popular Le Pliage bag, dating back as early as 2005 when she graduated from college. Meghan Markle has also been spotted with a beige version of it in tow for a red carpet event. During this Gilt sale, you can snag the Le Pliage bag for as little as $90, which is $35 off the original price.
Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner are two other A-listers who have both carried Longchamp's small leather Le Pliage tote. What's so great about this bag is that it's practical enough for work or running errands, and stylish enough to bring along for happy hour or date night. It's one of those anywhere-for-anything kind of bags that you'll be using for years to come.
The Longchamp sale ends tomorrow, June 8 at 7 p.m. ET, which means you've got a little less than 24 hours to take advantage of it. Scroll down to add a celeb-approved Longchamp bag to your cart before it's over!
