This No-Fuss Luxury Tote Royals and Celebs Have Carried Is Under $100 at This Secret Sale
People tend to make this realization at the most inconvenient of times: They don't own a good carry-all bag. And the event usually plays out something like this — you're packing for a trip or an overnighter upstate, and you simply cannot find a tote in which to haul around your essentials.
It's a good thing then that one of Hollywood's favorite do-it-all bags is secretly on sale right now, which means you'll never be left to deal with that dilemma again. Any guesses as to which style we're referring to? No, it's not that beloved L.L.Bean canvas tote, though that's another celebrity favorite. We're actually talking about Longchamp's bags that have been carried by Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, and Kendall Jenner.
With such a solid celeb crew backing Longchamp's totes, you can rest assured that they are, indeed, great. And while the styles usually go for upwards of $100, which is still reasonable for a luxury bag you'll likely own for years, you can snag some for much less than that at Rue La La, a member-only site that's free to join. All you have to do is sign up with your email, and you'll have access to thousands of discounts you have to see to believe.
Shop Longchamp Bags on Sale at Rue La La
- Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Long Handle Tote in Fuchsia, $99.99 (orig. $140)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Long Handle Tote in Black, $89.99 (orig. $125)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Original Tote in Orange, $99.99 (orig. $140)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Long Handle Tote in Blue, $99.99 (orig. $140)
There's a lot that makes Longchamp's bags, especially its famous Le Pliage tote, a must-buy. And while sure, the celeb fans are already enough to convince you to scoop one up ASAP — because, hey, royals and celebs do know best — the durable, practical design is what will ultimately win you over.
The Le Pliage bag is made with water-resistant nylon, which means a) you don't have to worry about water damaging the exterior or anything that's packed inside of the tote, and b) it's easy to clean in case it gets dirty during your travels. What's more, the Le Pliage takes up next to no space when it's not in use, as the term "le pliage" actually means folding in French. Thus, its name aptly refers to the bag's practical fold-up design that makes it a no-brainer for travel.
Our advice? Scoop up a Longchamp while they're still on sale (and in stock). Shop some of the styles we're eyeing below.
Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Long Handle Tote in Fuchsia, $99.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com
Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Long Handle Tote in Black, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com
- This Flowy, Bump-Friendly Maxi Dress Is Reminiscent of Nicky Hilton's Feminine Pregnancy Style
- 2,400+ Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Are Available on Amazon — and Prices Start at $9
- This Super Quiet Robot Vacuum Picks Up Dirt, Dust, and Pet Dander — and It's Only $140
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Canopy Chair a 'Sunburn Saver,' and It's 76% Off Right Now