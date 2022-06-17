This No-Fuss Luxury Tote Royals and Celebs Have Carried Is Under $100 at This Secret Sale

With such a solid celeb crew backing Longchamp's totes, you can rest assured that they are, indeed, great. And while the styles usually go for upwards of $100, which is still reasonable for a luxury bag you'll likely own for years, you can snag some for much less than that at Rue La La, a member-only site that's free to join. All you have to do is sign up with your email, and you'll have access to thousands of discounts you have to see to believe.