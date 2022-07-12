The Longchamp Tote Bags Celebrities Have Carried for Years Are on Sale for Just $90 Right Now

During Gilt's secret sale, anyone with a membership can score more than 150 Longchamp styles for less, including the iconic Le Pliage bags for as little as $90. If you're not already a member, it's completely free to sign up with your email address. Plus, Gilt knocked down prices on Longchamp duffle bags, fanny packs, and more, making it easy to get any kind of style you need for your upcoming travel plans for less.