The Longchamp Tote Bags Celebrities Have Carried for Years Are on Sale for Just $90 Right Now
With lots of space, trusted zippers, and supportive straps, a good tote bag is one of the most essential travel items you can own. That's why A-listers like Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez, and Kendall Jenner, can't stop carrying Longchamp totes. The carryalls offer a ton of support without compromising style — and right now, you can get tons of them on sale.
During Gilt's secret sale, anyone with a membership can score more than 150 Longchamp styles for less, including the iconic Le Pliage bags for as little as $90. If you're not already a member, it's completely free to sign up with your email address. Plus, Gilt knocked down prices on Longchamp duffle bags, fanny packs, and more, making it easy to get any kind of style you need for your upcoming travel plans for less.
Shop Longchamp Tote Bags on Sale at Gilt:
- Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Navy, $89.99 (orig. $125)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Small Tote in Saffron, $89.99 (orig. $125)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote in Blue, $89.99 (orig. $125)
- Longchamp Classic Le Pliage Small Shoulder Bag in Raspberry, $139.99 (orig. $175)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Green, $99.99 (orig. $140)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote in Yellow, $89.99 (orig. $125)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag in Black, $124.99 (orig. $155)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Club Large Tote in Yellow, $99.99 (orig. $145)
One of our favorite under-$100 bags from the sale is the brand's popular water-resistant nylon tote that comes in navy or olive. The top-handle bag can easily also replace your everyday purse — plus, it's the exact style the Duchess of Cambridge has carried in several colors.
You can also snag the Longchamp Le Pliage Club tote in blue, purple, and orange. Unlike the original totes, these editions are embellished with silver hardware instead of gold. The bags are lightweight and petite, allowing you to have quick access to small items, like wallets, keys, and cellphones. The short handles can rest around your elbow or be carried by hand as you move about your day.
Those looking for something that can be slung over the shoulder may want to scoop up this vibrant saffron bag that's only $89 or this raspberry purple option that's 20 percent off — both of which have longer straps that offer more space and better support.
And if you need a new carry-on or weekend bag, there are a few roomy duffle bags marked down, like this pretty pink medium-sized option that's 41 percent off. Other fun finds include adult-approved backpacks for $40 off, leather crossbody bags for $140 off, and fanny packs for $55 off.
This Gilt sale ends on Thursday, July 14 at 9 a.m. ET, and items are already selling out — so be sure to add the styles you want to your cart ASAP!
