The Versatile Tote Bags That Are Carried Around Hollywood Are Deeply Discounted at This Secret Sale

We hate to break it to you, but that dilapidated canvas tote you use to lug all the things — your lunch, laptop, valuables, and who knows what else — is in dire need of an upgrade. If you're going to replace it, you might as well treat yourself to a little splurge, especially since one of Hollywood's favorite bag brands is secretly on sale.

For a limited time, anyone with a Rue La La membership can score up to 65 percent off dozens of Longchamp bags. If you've never shopped at Rue La La before, you'll need to become a member to access these deals. Signing up is free with your email address, and it's totally worth it to access such incredibly low prices on the popular bags that celebrities carry.

Shop Longchamp Bags on Sale at Rue La La

The Longchamp Le Pliage tote, in particular, is the unofficial Hollywood "It" bag. It's made of water-resistant nylon, making for a sturdy, durable exterior that will keep everything inside free from moisture and damage. It also features leather straps that are strong and comfortable.

So, it's really no surprise that celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner have carried the small Le Pliage bag at fashion weeks — it looks stylish, and gets the job done. And if it's ideal for buzzing from runway to runway, it's sure to suit your everyday needs.

Getty; Splash

Unlike most totes, the bags have a zip closure in tandem with a leather fold-over flap that keeps all belongings tucked away, even if it gets knocked over. When the Le Pliage isn't in use, don't worry about it taking up precious closet space. In fact, the name actually means "folding" in French — so when you're not using it, it can easily collapse and be tucked away until its next adventure.

TL;DR: You need a Lonchamp bag in your rotation. You can snag the small and medium size totes for 20 percent off, plus the Large Nylon Long Handle Tote is 19 percent off right now.

The Longchamp sale ends on September 16 at 8 a.m. ET, so get to browsing before it's too late, and check out a few more fun Le Pliage styles below.

