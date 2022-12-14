Last-Minute Holiday Shopping? This Kate Middleton-Worn Tote Is on Sale for 60% Off, but Only for a Limited Time

There are more than 100 Longchamp styles on sale right now

By
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia

Published on December 14, 2022 10:00 AM

Last-Minute Gifts Longchamp Rue La La Sale
Photo: ruelala

There's no other month that seems to fly by like December, so if you've found yourself needing a few more gifts before you're set for the holidays, you're not alone. Lucky for us, Longchamp, the brand that royals like Kate Middleton have been wearing for years is on major sale right now, but you'll want to act fast, as these deals are only for a limited time.

Starting today until December 17, Longchamp has more than 100 styles on sale at Rue La La, including markdowns on classic (and new) Longchamp bags for up to 60 percent off. The newly-minted Princess of Wales has been seen toting her Le Pliage bag around for years, plus celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner keep the sensible bag as a staple in their wardrobes as well.

This under-the-radar sale is only available to shoppers who have a Rue La La membership, but you can gain access by simply signing up with your email address (and the best part is that it's completely free). You can score bags like the Le Pliage Club Nylon Backpack for as little as $81, along with a bevy of other totes, purses, and more, all marked down ahead of the holidays.

With slashed prices on everything from the coveted Le Pliage bags to leather crossbody purses, you're sure to find those last few gifts that will make your loved ones' holiday season. And if you order now, the items will arrive on your doorstep before December 25.

Longchamp Bags on Sale at Rue La La

We love a bag that you can grab for just about any occasion, and so will the person you're shopping for. You can follow in Middleton's footsteps by snagging her repeatedly-worn Longchamp tote during this sale: the Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote. The bag is made with a durable nylon fabric and features a luxuriously-lined interior with one open-top pocket. It's complete with supple leather straps and a fold-over flap, making sure the contents of your bag are tucked safely away.

You can shop this style at a discounted price in several other colors including plum purple and thistle blue if red isn't your favorite.

Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote
ruelala

Buy It! Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $99.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

There are also significant savings (almost 50 percent off — that's about $280 shaved) on the Le Pliage Cuir Medium Leather Top Handle Tote, a sophisticated older sister to the aforementioned Nylon Tote. This bag is available in a blush pink leather style that features two top handles plus a removable shoulder strap, should you want to wear it longer on the body. The Le Pliage Cuir also includes a zip top with one interior zippered pocket and two slip pockets to keep your keys, phone, and wallet separate from the unavoidable clutter that can accumulate in your bag.

Le Pliage Cuir Medium Leather Top Handle Tote
ruelala

Buy It! Le Pliage Cuir Medium Leather Top Handle Tote, $284.99 (orig. $565); ruelala.com

It's not every day that you see a Longchamp bag on sale for just under $81 — so when you see this opportunity, you want to take it. The Le Pliage Club Nylon Backpack is not your typical mini backpack, but a canary yellow, juane nylon and leather bag that features a top handle and two back straps for easy carrying. You can find a lavish interior lining and pocket inside the bag, making this your perfect on-the-go backpack for trips, work, or just about anything.

Le Pliage Club Nylon Backpack
ruelala

Buy It! Le Pliage Club Nylon Backpack, $80.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

Check out these styles and more while this sale lasts — but remember, you only have a few more days to shop. Act now and have a Longchamp package at your door before December 25 to save the holidays for those hard-to-pin family members and friends in your life (because let's face it, everyone loves a Longchamp).

Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Bag
ruelala

Buy It! Le Pliage Nylon Bag, $109.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag
ruelala

Buy It! Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $129.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com

Longchamp green tote
ruelala

Buy It! ​​Le Pliage Green Tote, $139.99 (orig. $185); ruelala.com

Roseau Essential LGP Canvas Bag
ruelala

Buy It! ​​Roseau Essential LGP Canvas Bag, $259.99 (orig. $330); ruelala.com

Small Tote
ruelala

Buy It! Le Foulonne Small Leather Tote, $439.99 (orig. $630); ruelala.com

Le Pliage Green Backpack
ruelala

Buy It! Le Pliage Green Backpack, $99.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

Crossbody
ruelala

Buy It! Le Foulonne Leather Crossbody, $229.99 (orig. $395); ruelala.com

Le Pliage Cuir Small Leather Logo Strap & Short Handle Tote
ruelala

Buy It! Le Pliage Cuir Small Leather Logo Strap and Short Handle Tote, $339.99 (orig. $565); ruelala.com

Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote
ruelala

Buy It! Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $84.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

