Meet the ‘Holy Grail of Slippers’ That Feel Like Walking on a Cloud

Not everyone loves slippers — sweaty feet and slippery soles may come to mind — but it can be nearly impossible to survive a cold winter day without a pair. Sure, socks offer your feet much-needed warmth and protection from chilly tile or wood floors, but nothing beats the comfort of slipping into soft, fuzzy house slippers that melt away your cold-weather worries with each step. That’s why we were so intrigued by a particular pair we stumbled across on Amazon recently.

LongBay’s Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers are the house slipper you’ll love even if you loathe slippers, with one Amazon shopper crowning them the “holy grail of slippers.” Curious about why these seemingly simple, no-fuss slides have earned so much love from customers? A deep dive into their product description and the extensive reviews section makes several things clear.

Perhaps the most obvious plus is that LongBay’s slippers are fashion-forward, boasting an all-over faux fur design that comes in pink, gray, and black. Their comfort comes from a memory foam cushion that, according to the product description, “feels like ergonomic pillows under your feet.” They’re breathable and wick away moisture, and last but certainly not least, they feature a durable, non-slip rubber sole that’s great for both indoor and outdoor walking.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! LongBay Women’s Fuzzy Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers in Pink, $15.25–$17.95; amazon.com

But it’s the reviews section that really sells these slippers (they’re currently sitting in this writer’s shopping cart). The 500+ five-star reviews call out a lot of different features: Plenty of shoppers write that they offer cloud-like comfort (ahem, see that soft, fuzzy fabric and memory foam cushioning), while others mention that you can throw them in the washing machine (preferably in a pillowcase and on the delicate cycle), and they come out looking — and smelling — as good as new. Good thing, since you’ll likely be wearing these a lot.

An added bonus: With the fuzzy slipper trend currently taking over the celeb street-style scene, you have even more reason to scoop up a pair. Shop the LongBay slippers below.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! LongBay Women’s Fuzzy Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers in Gray, $15.25–$17.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! LongBay Women’s Fuzzy Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers in Black, $15.25–$17.95; amazon.com

