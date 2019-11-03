This $22 Comfy T-Shirt Dress Has a Hidden Feature That Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About

Image zoom

Dress lovers, we just found your new go-to piece for this fall and holiday season.

From lacey cocktail dresses to chic work shifts, Amazon’s massive dress department (especially its customers’ most-loved pieces) has something for everyone. And even better, it’s packed with affordable finds that have earned impressive ratings from thousands of customers — and that includes this $20 long sleeve t-shirt dress, which has racked up over 1,800 five-star reviews.

The flowy piece, which comes in 22 colors and patterns, is just the thing to wear this fall and winter with your favorite tights and boots, according to shoppers who wear it both at the office and around the house. Since its made with a touch of spandex, the super soft and stretchy dress is incredibly comfortable, making it a great choice for a travel dress, too. It’s no wonder the affordable find is currently listed as “Amazon’s Choice” for travel dresses.

Buy It! Unbranded Women’s Long Sleeve Pocket Loose T-Shirt Dress, $17.99–$21.99; amazon.com

And we can’t forget to mention its built-in pockets, which shoppers also rave about. “This is my favorite item of clothing I’ve ordered on Amazon!” one reviewer wrote. “So comfy, appropriate length, great fit, and there are pockets!”

“This is my most favorite dress,” another customer chimed in. “It is so comfortable and easy to dress up or down. The cut is flattering. It’s so soft and stretchy. I wear this to my job as a teacher — [it’s] perfect with a pair of tights or leggings. And [it has] pockets — thank God for pockets. I even wore this for engagement pictures!”

If you’re in between sizes, reviewers recommend sizing down. Thanks to its loose and swingy shape, there’s a little extra room to work with.

And while sizing shouldn’t be an issue, you may face one problem with this piece, and that’s choosing just one color or print to add to your cart. If the reviews are any indication, you shouldn’t stress over that choice, though, because chances are you’ll want to come back for a few more — if not the entire assortment. Let’s just say, you wouldn’t be the first!

Case in point: “I have purchased all of the colors because they’re perfect for work,” one reviewer shared. “I almost want to buy multiples of each color as a backup!”

“I love this inexpensive dress,” another wrote. “It fits great, is so comfortable, and I love the pockets. It’s soft and stretchy, like a good t-shirt. I’ve ordered two more.”