See All the Can't-Miss Moments from London Fashion Week and Beyond

01 of 20 Serena Williams Mike Marsland/WireImage Serena Williams chose a bright green jacket to wear over her preppy-chic outfit for the Moncler Genius presentation. The knee-length design offered a peekaboo look at the yellow print on the lining.

02 of 20 Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley nailed their coordinating couple's style in the front row at the Burberry show. Both wore classic all-black 'fits for the presentation.

03 of 20 Andre Balazs, Edward Enninful, Naomi Campbell and Selma Blair Dave Benett/Getty Burberry's front row was full of fashionable people, including Andre Balazs, Edward Enninful, Naomi Campbell and Selma Blair. All four coordinated their gray and black looks for the show, with everyone wearing neutral suited separates.

04 of 20 Pharrell Williams, Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Lasichanh Mike Marsland/WireImage Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh brought their 14-year-old son Rocket Ayer Williams along for the Moncler Genius presentation. All three wore coordinating olive green looks from the brand — including father and son's matching pants.

05 of 20 Winnie Harlow Mike Marsland/WireImage Winnie Harlow didn't mess around when she got dressed for the Moncler Genius presentation at London Fashion Week. She wore an ankle-length puffer vest by the brand, overtop a sweater and textured brown pants.

06 of 20 Minnie Driver Matthew Horwood/BFC/Getty Minnie Driver wore a bright yellow floral dress to sit front row at the Emilia Wickstead show. She matched her soft glam to her soft, sunny dress and wore her hair in curls around her face.

07 of 20 Vanessa Redgrave and Roberto Bolle Dave Benett/Getty Vanessa Redgrave wore a classic Burberry trench coat while taking in the fashion house's show alongside Robert Bolle at London Fashion Week.

08 of 20 Lisa Rinna Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Lisa Rinna wore a dramatic — and voluminous — polka dot floral coatdress to sit front row at Richard Quinn. She paired the black and purple number with coordinating purple sunglasses.

09 of 20 Alexa Chung Mike Marsland/WireImage For the Moncler Genius presentation, Alexa Chung wore a quilted mint green top and skirt. She accessorized with black pumps and a black Chanel clutch.

10 of 20 Bianca Jagger and Georgia May Jagger Dave Benett/Getty Mick Jagger's ex-wife Bianca Jagger sat front row with Mick's daughter Georgia May Jagger at the Burberry show. Both women came dressed to impress, with Bianca in a white coat and Georgia May in a black leather trench.

11 of 20 Jourdan Dunn Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Moncler may be known for their cold-weather apparel but Jourdan Dunn opted for a lighter look for the brand's London Fashion Week presentation. She wore an olive green jacket over a black bandeau and over-the-knee boots.

12 of 20 Jodie Comer Dave Benett/Getty Killing Eve star Jodie Comer wore a classic black suit with a twist for the Burberry show. While her jacket and pants were a classic cut, the bodysuit underneath had a plunging neckline and hip cutouts.

13 of 20 Lennon Gallagher Karwai Tang/WireImage Lennon Gallagher, the son of musician Liam Gallagher, took a turn on the runway at the Burberry show wearing a graphic blue, purple and red look.

14 of 20 Iris Law Karwai Tang/WireImage Iris Law, the daughter of actor Jude Law, walked the runway at Burberry wearing a bold blue sweater with a black and yellow skirt. The accessories for the look included a purple shoulder bag and purple shoes.

15 of 20 Leomie Anderson Dave Benett/Getty Top model Leomie Anderson strutted the runway at the Julien x Gabriela show. For the collaborative collection between Julien MacDonald and Gabriela Gonzalez, Anderson wore a striking cutout bodysuit that sparkled while she walked.

16 of 20 Ashley Graham Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Ashley Graham wore a body-hugging brown dress with a black puffer vest for the Moncler Genius presentation. She tied the neutral-toned look together with black heels and jewels.

17 of 20 FKA Twigs Mike Marsland/WireImage FKA Twigs was all about juxtaposition at the Moncler Genius presentation in London. Her flowy yellow and green dress may have screamed spring, but she paired it with an apropos silver puffer from Moncler.

18 of 20 Sir Ian McKellen NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Sir Ian McKellen made a surprise runway appearance at the S.S.Daley show, wearing an oversize coat and flare pants. Following his turn down the catwalk, he did a dramatic reading of the poem The Coming of Arthur by Alfred, Lord Tennyson.

19 of 20 Alexa Chung and Beth Ditto Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty In the front row at Erdem, Alexa Chung wore a cozy gray coat alongside Beth Ditto, who wore a bold floral-printed dress. Chung even accessorized with a plastic frog.