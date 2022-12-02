London-Based Tattoo Studio Is Offering to Remove Kanye West Tattoos for Free

"Yeezy come, Yeezy go," NAAMA Studios in London wrote, telling fans it would remove Kanye West tattoos at no cost

By
Published on December 2, 2022 11:15 PM
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Kanye West. Photo: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

A tattoo removal studio in London is offering a special deal for regretful Kanye West fans.

NAAMA Studios shared via Instagram last month that it would remove tattoos of the 45-year-old rapper at no cost.

The studio first shared a post of a man folding his arms, showing off a tattoo that reads "Bye."

"We'll remove your Kanye tattoos for free," it wrote over the image on Nov. 15.

It later posted a video of one former fan getting a portrait of West removed from their arm and wrote over the clip, "Yeezy come, Yeezy go ... "

It added in the caption, "When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they end up making headlines for all the wrong reasons… at NAAMA we offer an empowering, empathetic, high-tech tattoo clearing experience. If you want a change, we're here to help."

Around the time of the initial post, West was being criticized for making antisemitic comments.

In a now-deleted post, West shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and Sean "Diddy" Combs that allegedly appeared to show West claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people. "Jesus is Jew," he wrote in the caption, reported NBC News.

The next day, West had a tweet on his Twitter account taken down after it violated the company's rules.

In that post, he wrote that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED VIDEO: Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West After His 'Unacceptable, Hateful and Dangerous' Antisemitic Comments

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," he wrote, per the outlet. "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Many have come forward to condemn his remarks, and several companies have parted ways with the artist.

Adidas cut ties with West and said in a statement that they will no longer work with him, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

Gap also pulled Yeezy products from its stores following his remarks.

The company said in a statement: "In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down Yeezygap.com."

The iconic American clothing brand's statement continued: "Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination."

