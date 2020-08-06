This Simple Feature Is Turning a Classic Cloth Gaiter Into the 'Perfect' Face Mask Alternative

It’s time to get comfortable wearing protective face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to encourage people to cover up their nose and mouth to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and many states have mandated the use of some sort of protective covering while in a public place indoors. So, we repeat: It’s time to get comfortable wearing face masks, and that means finding one that’s, well, comfortable.
Tons of brands have shifted gears to produce comfy (and stylish) cloth face masks, but Amazon continues to be the place to shop an impressive assortment of both kid and adult options, especially in a time crunch. Disposable options are ample, but if you’re looking for a long-term solution that’s more eco-friendly, reusable face masks are the way to go. Gaiters are also emerging as top cloth mask alternatives, thanks to their breathable, full-coverage design, and there’s one popular style in particular that has shoppers singing its praises: the Lolong Neck Gaiter. And once you uncover its secret feature, you, too, will be propelled to buy it.
Upon first glance, Lolong’s top-rated breathable neck gaiter may look like any ol’ gaiter. It’s got that full length, drapey design that loosely fits around the entire face. It’s also made from the lightweight material that makes gaiters a popular choice this time of year. But a closer look reveals that it’s actually not like any old gaiter thanks to game-changing ear loops that keep it securely in place all day long.
Anyone who’s ever worn a gaiter knows they often slip down over time, and repeatedly fiddling with your face covering to keep it in place isn’t ideal. But the ear loops on this one, which shoppers say have the perfect amount of elasticity, eliminate that problem. It stays put right where it should for hours of wear, which means no adjusting and no touching needed. Genius.
The ear loops are certainly the standout feature on this Amazon’s Choice gaiter, but there’s plenty else that makes it a must-buy. Made with a cooling, moisture-wicking fabric that’s oh-so-soft against skin, it’s easier to breathe through than some other similar styles, doesn’t cause glasses to fog up (there’s even a video showing this in the product photo strip), and comfortably fits smaller faces.
That said, it’s easy to see why this gaiter has become a favorite among Amazon shoppers, with one reviewer deeming it the most “perfect” face covering out there.
“I've spent a good deal of time, effort, and money trying to find a mask that fits my head and this one is PERFECT!” wrote one customer. “I have long hair so my other scarf masks without ear loops tend to fall off my face … The ear loops are comfortable and have good elasticity so that it's not hurting my ears. [The Lolong gaiter] is so comfortable and so breathable that sometimes I forget that it's on when I'm sitting at my desk!”
The Lolong gaiter is available in tons of classic colors and fun prints, and at $16 a pop, you can certainly consider buying a couple to have in your face mask rotation.
