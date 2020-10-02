Lola Consuelos Wishes Mom Kelly Ripa Happy Birthday: '50 Has Truly Never Looked This Good'

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star woke up to a gorgeous floral arrangement and balloons in honor of her milestone birthday

When the Live with Kelly and Ryan host woke up on the morning of her special day, she was surprised to see the hallways of her house decorated with balloons, lit candles and an enormous floral arrangement. Lola, 19, filmed Ripa, who was still dressed in her morning robe and glasses, reading a notecard that came with the flowers and said, "50 has never looked this good ♡♡♡♡♡."

In another Instagram Story video Ripa's daughter added, "We love you so much @kellyripa ❤️❤️❤️❤️ the light of our lives."

Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos also posted a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram in honor of her milestone birthday.

"Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine ☀️ I love you, sexy.. ♥️♥️♥️," he said.

The couple's daughter commented on the Instagram, calling the photos of Ripa "so beautiful and perfect."

Ripa replied to her husband's post saying, "Thank you baby wish we were together💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋." Mark, who's been married to Ripa for 24 years, is currently away in Vancouver filming Riverdale.

Days before her 50th birthday, Ripa told PEOPLE that her husband has told her she's been looking better than ever during quarantine.

"Mark said to me something that really stuck. He said to me, 'Your skin is shiny.' And I said, 'What do you mean?' He goes, 'You just look so healthy. Your skin is shiny,' " Ripa said.