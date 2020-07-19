Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Stuns in White Bikini in Mirror Selfie

The 19-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also recently modeled a flirty white babydoll dress

Lola Consuelos is in summertime mode!

On Saturday, the 19-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos showed off a strapless, white ribbed bikini on her Instagram Story. The teen posed for the photo in what appears to be her bedroom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just last week, Lola gave her followers some summer outfit inspiration, modeling a long-sleeve white babydoll dress as she posed on a Victorian-style backless settee for a series of Instagram photos.

The New York University student also shared a sunset photo that captured the same interior, and a full-length image that showed off the stylish minidress, which is synched at the waist and features a plunging neckline.

Her post came just a few weeks after Lola celebrated her 19th birthday at home in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"The days are long but the years are short… I’ve blinked and my daughter is 19 years old," Ripa said during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The mom of three also revealed her daughter's top birthday request: “[Lola] told us all she wanted to do was sleep in for her birthday.”

Co-host Ryan Seacrest joked in response, "She said that to you but what she meant was, 'Mom, I’d love for you to walk in while I’m fast asleep on a national television show and say happy birthday so America and Canada can see it all unfold.'"

"That’s a good idea," Ripa — who also shares sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos — said with a laugh. "That’s a really good idea."

Image zoom Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

In March, Lola had made an appearance on her mother's show, opening up about “being under lockdown” with her folks amid pandemic.

“Um … it’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola admitted to Ripa and Seacrest. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”