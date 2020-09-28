Lola Consuelos Warns Mom Kelly Ripa Not to Post a Nude Photo Like Gwyneth Paltrow on Her Birthday
"You've been warned," Lola Consuelos said in a text message to her mom
Lola Consuelos made it clear that she doesn't want mom Kelly Ripa stripping down to her birthday suit like Gwyneth Paltrow did this past weekend to celebrate turning 48.
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 49, shared a screenshot of "text conversations with my daughter" on her Instagram feed after Consuelos, 19, texted a People.com article about how Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin reacted to her mom's nude birthday pic.
"You've been warned," Consuelos simply wrote to her mom.
Ripa replied to her daughter with a series of six short text messages. "Oh lord. Honey. Do u what u want. Just know that I have a birthday also and an Instagram," the talk show host said.
Consuelos' dad and Ripa's husband of 24 years, Mark Consuelos, shared his thoughts about the duo's text exchange in the comments of the Instagram post.
"Lord," he simply wrote.
Paltrow turned heads when she posed completely nude on social media for her birthday and when the star's 16-year-old daughter Apple stumbled upon the photo on her own feed, she left a hilarious comment.
"MOM," Apple wrote in the comments section, as captured by Comments by Celebs. The Goop founder responded to her daughter's comment with three laughing in tears emojis.
Paltrow captioned her playful birthday photo: "In nothing but my birthday suit today. Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off."