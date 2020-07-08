Lola Consuelos Models Flirty White Babydoll Dress in New Instagram Photos

The post comes a few weeks after Lola — the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos — celebrated her 19th birthday at home in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic

Lola Consuelos is blessing our timeline with some major summer outfit inspiration.

The 19-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos donned a long-sleeve white babydoll dress as she posed on a Victorian style backless settee in what looks to be her living room for a series of Instagram photos posted on Wednesday.

She also shared a sunset photo that captured the same interior, and a full-length shot that showed off the adorable minidress, which is synched at the waist and features a plunging neckline.

Lola captioned the post simply with a single love letter emoji.

“Girllll you are stunning! That hair though, just gorgeous,” one social media user wrote in the comment section. “True beauty 💕🌻”

"omg the most beautiful ever," a second person said.

The new post comes just a few weeks after Lola celebrated her 19th birthday at home in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Ripa got on TV the morning of her daughter's big day, saying, "The days are long but the years are short… I’ve blinked and my daughter is 19 years old," during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She also revealed Lola’s top birthday request: “[Lola] told us all she wanted to do was sleep in for her birthday.”

Co-host Ryan Seacrest joked in response, "She said that to you but what she meant was, 'Mom, I’d love for you to walk in while I’m fast asleep on a national television show and say happy birthday so America and Canada can see it all unfold.'"

"That’s a good idea," Ripa — who also shares sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos — said with a laugh. "That’s a really good idea."

Later that day, Ripa posted a sweet birthday tribute to Lola alongside a number of throwback photos.

“Happy birthday to @theyoungestyung my baby girl,” she wrote. “The heart and soul of our family. We love you BIG! ♥️❤️♥️❤️❤️♥️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂”