Lola Consuelos Is Our New Favorite Follow on Instagram: See Her Most Stylish Snaps

Lola Consuelos is about to reign supreme in the world of Instagram-famous celebrity kids (we’re calling it now).

The 18-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos went viral earlier this year when she wore a stunning emerald dress with a deep v-neckline and a high slit to her senior prom, proving her status as a budding social media influencer.

Unfortunately, Lola’s Instagram account was private — until now! She officially opened it to the public on Monday, and she already has over 150,000 followers.

As we now know, the New York University college freshman has been hiding a lot of good fashion content from the Internet. Below, we’ve rounded up the highlights.

Her Supreme Puffer Jacket

We’ll start things off with this classic bathroom mirror selfie, where Lola showed off her cozy street style coat — it looks just as practical as it is fashionable!

A Monochromatic Moment

In July, Lola rocked a white square neck spaghetti strap top and matching trousers while posing on a boat, looking sunkissed and make-up free. “The camera loves you Lola,” one Instagram user wrote. While another said, “Beautiful, you could very easily model!!!”

The Most Epic Throwback Photo

Back in February, Lola gave followers inside look at what life is like when you have famous parents — apparently, it includes hanging out with Gossip Girl fan favorite Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) in a box seat at a soccer game.

“Chuck and Blair being cute at a soccer game 🤷🏻‍♀️ #⚽️” she captioned the post. And her dad weighed in, leaving just a string of emojis under the photo: “❤️❤️❤️❤️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️”

Another Prom Pic



Like any good style star, Lola has found her favorite silhouette — and she sticks to it. In a photo from her junior prom, Lola is glowing in a lilac Alice + Olivia slip dress that looks similar to the emerald green one she wore a year later. She accessorized with layered necklaces, matching strappy heels and, of course, a corsage!

A Peek Inside Ripa’s Closet

She got it from her mama! In 2017, Lola showed off Ripa’s impressive collection of statement outerwear, including a red velvet blazer, a metallic leather jacket and a pink sequined coat. “WANT MOMS CLOSET,” she wrote alongside the photo. We second that!

Ripa — who also shares sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, with Consuelos — previously revealed that Lola is studying music at NYU.

Michael also attends NYU but has moved out of the college’s dormitories and into his own Big Apple apartment.

“She loves it, she loves it,” Ripa, 48, told guest co-host Anderson Cooper on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month.

“When she was a little girl, like, 3 years old, she used to play dorm room in her bedroom. First she played sleep away camp, then she played dorm room,” Ripa added. “So this is like a girl who was meant to live away from us. She was born to live outside of the house!”

She joked that her daughter’s enthusiasm to move out made for an easy process.

“Dropped her off? She jumped out of a moving car and was like, ‘Bye!’ Bye, bye!’” Ripa teased.

And while Lola is no longer living at home, Ripa told Cooper she’s still found a way to parent from afar.

“I’ve been on her because she has been working on this project,” Ripa explained. “I was like, ‘I want you to send me your rough draft of your song. I want to hear what you’ve laid down so far.’ And she’s been kind of blowing me off and not responding. So last night I said, ‘This is your last chance to send me what you’ve been working on.’ I don’t know what I’m going to do but I decided I would give her [an ultimatum]!”

Lola, of course, found a way out of it. “She sent me a parade of [Cooper] GIFs on our show doing funny things,” Ripa recalled. “She just kept sending them to me. And she realized quickly that I forgot all about her project.”