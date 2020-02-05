Lola Consuelos Serves Outfit Inspiration in New Instagram Selfie: 'She's Back'

Lola Consuelos is giving new meaning to “winter blues.”

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared an Instagram mirror selfie showing off her perfect winter outfit: a pair of black zip-up leather pants and a cute baby blue ‘90s-inspired cropped cardigan with a black tank worn underneath. She accessorized the look with a royal blue handbag and styled her long brown hair down and natural.

“She’s back💙” Lola captioned the photo, which she snapped inside a gorgeous white marble bathroom.

“You look like your Mama!” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. While a second said, “Stunning!!!”

The photo comes just days after Lola wished boyfriend Tarek Fahmy a happy birthday on Instagram, alongside a sweet series of photos.

“Happy birthday to my bestest friend in the whole entire world. 20!!!!! My whole heart. No one compares to you! You make me so so proud everyday. I love you more❤️❤️❤️” she captioned the post.

“Happy bday Tarek!!” Mark wrote in the comment section. Celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser — the woman behind Kelly’s toned physique and the founder of the AKT Method — added, “Heart exploding! ❤️ This is so beautiful, Lola.”

In December, Lola and Fahmy traveled to Egypt together. She shared several photos of camels, pyramids and the country’s desert terrain on Instagram.

In one post, the 18-year-old posed with Fahmy wearing cream-colored jeans, a black tee and a white cardigan: “Mr. and Mrs. Worldwide,” she captioned the photo.

Last year, the cute couple attended their school prom together. For the special occasion, Lola wore an emerald green evening gown featuring a V-neck and slit at the skirt. She styled her hair in long, loose waves and accessorized with metallic sandals, lariat necklace and the essential flower corsage on her wrist.

Kelly posted two photos, one of Consuelos pinning a boutonnière to Fahmy’s lapel, and another posing with Lola herself.

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom2019 💚💚 love you @tar3kfahmy and @theyoungestyung,” Kelly captioned the photos.

Mark shared the same pics of his two leading ladies, writing, “My girls…❤️♥️….#prom.”

In April 2019, the entire Ripa-Consuelos family (which also includes sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16) sat down for PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful issue where Mark and Kelly dished about the beauty and style advice they’re handing down to their kids — and both said their kids know that beauty comes from within.

“It’s a cliché, but beauty is really something that comes from the inside,” Mark explained. “And our kids get that.” Added Kelly, “They’ve been to enough photo shoots and been on Instagram long enough to know how much can be faked and filtered and altered and so they aren’t fooled by what a picture tells you you should look like. That’s not real beauty.”

They also revealed that out of everyone in the family, Lola is the funniest.

“The funniest, hands down,” said her older brother, Michael.

“She is just so smart and witty and funny, and she just gets it, you know? Lola knows exactly what people are about and how to handle herself in any situation,” said Mark.