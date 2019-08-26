See Lola Consuelos' Trendy College Move-In Day Outfit

Kelly Ripa is known to lovingly troll her 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos on her morning talk show, Live! with Kelly and Ryan — and on her social media platforms. But this weekend the TV personality couldn’t hold back the sincere emotions as she sent her middle child off to college.

Both Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos helped their daughter Lola move in over the weekend as she prepares to kick off her first year at New York University, according to her Instagram bio. And her proud parents posted on Instagram to mark Lola’s milestone.

In one elevator selfie shared on Ripa’s Instagram story, the TV host poses next to Lola, who is dressed in a trendy pair of bike shorts and a white tee. Ripa looks like the token cool mom standing next to her in white jeans, a gray tee and sunglasses. And the humorous caption seems to align with the mother-daughter duo’s playful bond: “Literally like, bye ma.”

Over the past year, Lola has become a style star in her own right. Earlier this summer, her senior year prom dress, designed by NYC-based tailor Raza Wijdan and styled by her mother’s stylist Audrey Slater, went viral on social media after Ripa shared “approved photos” on her Instagram feed.

Ripa later revealed that Lola had the plunging gown altered without telling her parents.

“That’s the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back,” Ripa told host Jerry O’Connell on the premiere episode of the Jerry O’ Show as a photo of her and her daughter flashed on a screen.

“So that’s why the girls are fully on display,” Ripa added of the low-cut emerald gown. “Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola.”

But Ripa didn’t forget to compliment her daughter as well. “She’s a smart girl. She’s a nice girl.”