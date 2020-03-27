Lola Consuelos Admits She's 'Hooked' on TikTok, But Won't Let Her Famous Parents Join

Lola Consuelos is just as addicted to TikTok as the rest of us.

The 18-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos appeared on Friday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan (which was broadcast from home amid the coronavirus outbreak), where she admitted she’s “hooked” on the video-sharing social media platform.

“I wasn’t on TikTok and then everyone started to go on TikTok so now I’m on it and now I can’t get off of it,” she told co-host Ryan Seacrest. “I’m hooked. These videos are insane and watching what these families are doing when they’re all together is honestly so entertaining.”

But when Seacrest, 45, asked the mother-daughter duo if they would film a Consuelos family TikTok together, both Kelly and Lola shot him down.

“Are we going to see your mom and your dad doing a TikTok video with you over the weekend?” the TV personality asked.

“No,” Kelly replied, before Lola joked: “Thank god, no.”

“You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lol than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola,” Kelly told her talk show co-host. “That I can guarantee you.”

Though Lola wasn’t thrilled by the idea of creating a TikTok with her famous parents, other celebrity kids including Coco Arquette, 15, and Romeo Beckham, 17, have given in to the trend.

In January, Coco (the daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette) taught her mom how to use the app while breaking a sweat with some “#familyaerobics.”

Though the finished product was worthy of going viral, it wasn’t all fun and games! “Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” the Friends star, 55, wrote when she posted the finished product to Instagram.

Still, Cox seemingly enjoyed it — earlier this month, she filmed a solo TikTok dance video and shared it on Instagram.

“Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarentine” she wrote alongside the clip, referring to her longtime love, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.

And last year, Victoria Beckham even joked that son Romeo (who she shares with husband David Beckham) asked her to dance in one of his TikTok videos so that he would get more views.

“He came home the other day and he said, ‘You know, Mom, I’ve just joined TikTok, will you do a dance with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, what should we dance to?’ He said the Spice Girls,” Victoria, 45, said during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2019. “And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram, and he said, ‘That’ll get my numbers up.'”