Logan Browning Praises Halle Berry and Lady Gaga's Past Red Carpet Looks at Hollywood Beauty Awards

There is a special place in Logan Browning's heart for the art of red carpet fashion.

The 32-year-old Dear White People star opened up about her love for all things glam exclusively to PEOPLE at the 2022 Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The actress pointed to two of Hollywood's biggest fashion icons as having some of her favorite red carpet looks.

"To me, Halle Berry always has really great slinky effortless looks," Browning explained. "But when you say red carpet, I actually start thinking about the Met Gala — and I really loved Lady Gaga where she kept taking pieces off."

Browning wore a simple, black cut-out dress and matching strappy black heels for Saturday's occasion.

As for her go-to look, however, Browning told PEOPLE that she likes to strike a balance between feeling "timeless" while embracing her personality.

Logan Browning attends the 7th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"So even if I'm doing something that feels modern or daring or sexy, I want it to feel timeless and effortless in a way," she noted.

In a December 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Browning said her work on the VH1 drama series Hit the Floor was a turning point in her love for glam, which she said was plentiful on the show's set.

"My hair and makeup [for the show], Tym Buacharern, is literally a legend," she said at the time, noting that he had worked on big names such as Janet Jackson, Cher, Lupita Nyong'o, and Angela Bassett. "He taught me to make sure that, at the end of the day, I'm really getting rid of all my makeup. And then with my hair, I learned how to protect it."

At Saturday's event, Browning told PEOPLE that she still enjoys the process of getting glammed up, especially due to her proximity to the artists she adores. In fact, the actress finds "the performance element" of red carpet fashion to be particularly special.

"I'm spending a lot of it with artists, talking to them and listening to them, watching them work," she said. "And then I get to the carpet and this is my turn to make their work look good."

The art of red carpet style, she added, is "really its own thing" compared to acting or other forms of fashion.