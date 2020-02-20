Shopping Always Makes You Smile - but Today More Than Ever

Image zoom Courtesy Loft

The state of the world may be getting you down, but there’s always room for a little optimism. And that’s what LOFT wants to celebrate with their latest campaign. The brand selected 20 women that inspire them from across the country and in varied roles, from artist to advocate, who “leverage the power of optimism to make a difference,” the brand said in a release.

The women chosen include Amanda Gorman, the first U.S. youth poet laureate; pediatrician Joanna Hui; model Maxey Greene and CeCe Olisa, who founded theCURVYcon. Each was photographed to be highlighted in the campaign – you can see them all here – and are being featured on the brand’s socials Feb. 20, which LOFT has declared LOFTimist day.

Also happening today: LOFT is donating $20,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and encouraging shoppers to donate as well – and they’re also giving customers reason to put a spring in their step (or wardrobe) by offering gifts with purchase, some fun activations at the Times Square store in N.Y.C. and an additional 20 percent off purchases.