"Due to challenges brought on by COVID-19, we've had to make some difficult decisions, which will affect our plus collection," the retailer announced on social media

LOFT Announces It Will Stop Selling Plus Sizes Due to 'Ongoing Business Challenges'

LOFT is making some "difficult" business decisions — including dropping its range of extended sizes.

The brand revealed the news on Twitter in a response to one customer who wrote, "Hey @LOFT is it true you're discontinuing your plus line?"

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing business challenges, we have had to make some difficult decisions, which does impact our plus collection," LOFT confirmed on Twitter. "We sincerely apologize for any disappointment."

It didn't take long for customers to find the discrete announcement, as they took to social media to slam the brand for "excluding half the market."

"Loft is ending their plus size range due to lack of sales & I just want you to think of it this way. What if they cut out size M? Just all M. M didn't sell well so the store will just be S, L, XL. How screwed up is that? Excluding half the market can not be a good decision but ok," one person wrote on Twitter.

The retailer later confirmed in a reply on Instagram that the decision was made "due to challenges brought on by COVID-19."

"We've had to make some difficult decisions, which will affect our plus collection," LOFT stated. "While we continue to have a selection of new product up to size 26 throughout the spring and early summer, come fall, we will be offering 00-18/XXS-XXL in all styles."

"We're so sorry for any disappointment," LOFT concluded.

"Dang @LOFT Sad to find out in the comment section you're discontinuing your plus size line... Maybe an email goodbye next time?" one customer tweeted alongside screenshots of the Instagram exchange.

"It's frustrating to say the least," someone else added.