Loft Slashed Prices on All Sale Items — Comfy Tops, Tees, and Dresses Are an Extra 50% Off

If you’ve already worn your favorite sweats, loungewear sets, and hoodies more times than you can count in the recent weeks, you may want to head over to Loft, where comfy styles are on major sale. Right now, shoppers can enjoy 50 percent off select styles and an extra 50 percent off sale items — including tons of cute tees, tops, pants, dresses, and more.

Loft is only offering this amazing deal for a limited time — it ends at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, April 3 — so we’re not wasting any time picking up our favorites. Whether you’re looking for a polished top for your next work-from-home video conference or a cozy dress that you can wear around the house and (eventually) beyond, you’re sure to find something to add to your wardrobe. Just be sure to enter the promo code LOVE at checkout.

We’re taking this opportunity to shop pieces we can lounge in while still looking stylish — like this best-selling jumpsuit on sale for $40 and this pretty puff-sleeve floral blouse marked down to just $19. There are even deals on great basics, like this striped vintage tee on sale for just $10.

Sizes are already selling out fast, so scroll down to check out six of our favorite picks before the sale at Loft ends tonight.

Garden V-Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse, $18.49 with code LOVE (orig. $59.50); loft.com

Buy It! High Waist Wide Leg Pants, $19.94 with code LOVE (orig. $89.50); loft.com

Buy It! Striped V-Neck Vintage Soft Tee, $9.99 with code LOVE (orig. $29.50); loft.com

Buy It! Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress, $34.99 with code LOVE (orig. $79.50); loft.com

Buy It! Cropped Ruffle Tee, $12.49 with code LOVE (orig. $34.50); loft.com

Buy It! Twist Front Cap Sleeve Jumpsuit, $39.99 with code LOVE (orig. $90); loft.com