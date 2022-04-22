You Can Wear These Pajama-Like Palazzo Pants to the Office, Weddings, and More — and They're Just $19
A true summer wardrobe staple is lightweight, stylish, and versatile. Even better? When a piece is all those things yet also comfortable to wear.
Thankfully, Amazon shoppers found a pair of pants that check all of these boxes in the Lock and Love palazzo pants — and they're the perfect summer pant option for so many reasons, including its $19 price tag.
First of all, the pleated palazzo style makes the pants a natural go-to for hot, humid summer days: The last thing most people want in 80-plus-degree weather is a tight-fitting pair of pants and these are a breezy pick for when jeans or traditional dress pants just won't do.
And with 22 different colors to choose from, the pants are incredibly versatile. Reviewers rave about how easy they are to dress up and pair them with blazers, sweaters, and tunics while they're at the office and at weddings. Of course, you can easily make the pants more casual by pairing them with a tank top or a T-shirt. You'll still look amazing, but you'll be less formal and ready for a fun summer outing with friends.
Their comfort level is amazing, too. One shopper who wears them to work says they are "as comfortable as pajamas." And since they're made from a mixture of lightweight polyester and spandex, it's no wonder why they feel so amazing when on. The pants also feature a drawstring waist, which one reviewer describes as "noticeable, but not binding."
When it comes to sizing, some colors offer either a one-size-fits-all or extra-large option. Other colors can be ordered in small or large instead. The company does offer a size chart with measurements in the photo gallery so you know exactly what size to order. And depending on the size you select, you can wear them with heels or pair them with flats for a comfy, laid-back vibe.
The Lock and Love palazzo pants ring in at just $19 right now, so they're an affordable yet adorable summer pant option. Keep scrolling to shop more colors below.
