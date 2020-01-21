This Best-Selling Moto Jacket Comes with a Hoodie That's Secretly Removable

A leather jacket is practically a necessity; no wardrobe is complete without one. The style is timeless — in case there’s any doubt, a quick rewatch of the original Grease, Dirty Dancing, or Top Gun will convince you — and you can wear it with just about anything, from skinny jeans and boots to floral dresses and heels. If you’re Haily Baldwin, you can even wear one with your wedding dress.

Luckily, if you’re looking to upgrade your current leather jacket or haven’t found the perfect one just yet, a few thousand Amazon shoppers may have discovered your new go-to. This faux leather moto biker jacket from Lock & Love has more than 2,400 five-star reviews from customers who say the jacket delivers on quality despite its affordable price.

RELATED: Brown Leather Jackets Are Having a Moment — Here’s Where to Buy Your Perfect One Right Now

The fully lined jacket has a fitted silhouette with intricate pleating and stitchwork. It also features just the right amount of exposed hardware (think zippered pockets and snap button details) to achieve that iconic moto jacket style. To take the design one step further, the best-selling jacket even comes with a removable hoodie so you can choose whether or not you want a layered look.

“I cannot recommend this jacket enough! The size is perfect, the quality is stellar… it’s just a great buy,” one shopper wrote. “I even want to start learning how to ride a motorcycle, it looks so good!”

Another reviewer says the jacket remains one of her go-tos even though it’s been years since she first bought it. “Still my favorite leather jacket currently owned, and I have many,” she wrote.

The jacket is available in classic black, as well as gray, khaki, camel, coffee, red, and burgundy. Plus, you can choose from a few different design styles that vary slightly in seam and zipper placement or that come without the removable hoodie.

Round out your wardrobe staples with this faux leather jacket from Amazon that will never go out of style.

Image zoom

Buy It! Lock and Love Women’s Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket, $29.95–$59.95; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.