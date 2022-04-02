The No-Fuss Tote Reese Witherspoon Has Been Carrying for Years Is Blowing Up on TikTok Right Now
Strange things have a tendency to blow up on TikTok — after all, the internet relishes a weird hack, a bold new fashion find, or a secret beauty trick. But one accessory that's been garnering hundreds of thousands of views on the platform recently is actually not weird or strange. In fact, it's an incredibly sensible buy.
In its nearly eight decades on the market, the iconic no-fuss L.L.Bean Boat & Tote Cotton Canvas Bag has amassed an incredible list of celebs fans, including Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, who was spotted with her L.L.Bean back in 1997, and Reese Witherspoon, who might just be the bag's biggest fan yet. Sightings of the Morning Show actress schlepping the canvas tote around go back to the early 2010s, and she's used it for everything from travel to art class outings.
All of that is to say that yes, this bag has the range, as the Gen Z'ers of TikTok are just discovering now. So it's no wonder it's still as coveted as ever at 78 years old. (You can read more about its history here.)
The TikTok that likely reignited the bag's reign is this one from @jesicaelise. And the funny thing is, she doesn't even mention it by name. "Very rarely will I let you forget that I spent way too long in a private school," she says in a short clip that shows off her very preppy outfit, one that includes loafers, a sweater draped over her shoulders, and that L.L.Bean Boat Tote.
A day later, @mippapiddleton posted a TikTok about the bag, writing, "the more I see the Boat and Tote on cool people like @aileciajones and @jesicaelise the more I think I need one of my own for the summer." Did she buy it? Probably. And did other TikTok users also add it to cart? 100 percent.
The L.L.Bean bag has a simple design, which is just one reason why it's been a classic for decades. It's made from a durable cotton-canvas fabric and has that signature shoulder strap that extends into the body of the tote for easy (and eye-catching) carrying. But the most important thing to know is this: This bag is meant to haul it all — it was initially designed to be an ice carrier.
The canvas bag comes in various sizes, from a pint-size style perfect for small errands to an extra-large pick that can hold up to 500 pounds. Basically, it's the perfect bag to use while running errands, chasing after your kids, commuting to work, grocery shopping, traveling, and more. So it makes sense that celebs have been trusting it to haul their belongings for years.
We think that once you carry this tote, you'll be like Witherspoon and reach for it again and again. Check out some more styles below before TikTok causes a shortage.
