Lizzo's Inspirational Bracelets Have a Starring Role in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and We Know Where to Buy Them

Founder Adriana Carrig launched Little Words Project in 2013 with a simple mission: to "create something that its sole purpose was to bring kindness and positivity back into the female world," per a press release. Said kindness and positivity is spread in the form of the aforementioned stretchy bracelets that are made out of fine-cut crystals and interwoven with inspirational words and phrases, like "good vibes," "fearless," and "good energy." You can also make custom bracelets with a word or phrase that resonates most with you.