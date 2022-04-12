Lizzo's Inspirational Bracelets Have a Starring Role in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and We Know Where to Buy Them
Photo Credit: Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo's highly-anticipated Yitty Shapewear is launching so soon — as in tomorrow, April 12 — but if you want to get your hands on another piece that was featured in those internet-breaking campaign shots, you're in luck, because you can shop it right this very minute.
Lizzo paired her soon-to-drop Yitty shapewear with colorful beaded bracelets from Little Words Project, a brand you'll want to pencil into memory — and shop ASAP — because its arm candy will soon be so in demand, you might have a hard time snagging it. That's because these aren/t your average ol' bracelets; they're cool bracelets with an inspiring message (literally) that are meant to be worn forever.
Founder Adriana Carrig launched Little Words Project in 2013 with a simple mission: to "create something that its sole purpose was to bring kindness and positivity back into the female world," per a press release. Said kindness and positivity is spread in the form of the aforementioned stretchy bracelets that are made out of fine-cut crystals and interwoven with inspirational words and phrases, like "good vibes," "fearless," and "good energy." You can also make custom bracelets with a word or phrase that resonates most with you.
Buy It! Little Words Project Be Happy Beaded Stretch Bracelet, $25; littlewordsproject.com and nordstrom.com
Buy It! Little Words Project Stay Strong Beaded Stretch Bracelet, $13.99 (orig. $20); nordstrom.com
But that's not all: Each bracelet can actually be registered online via its charm tag; when you feel like you no longer need to wear the word to feel its, well, power, you can pass on the bracelet to someone else — all while tracking its journey.
It's no wonder Lizzo, who's been a longtime fan of the brand, rocked stacks of Little Words Project bracelets while wearing pieces from her own label, Yitty. Yitty is a "revolutionary shapewear brand that exudes self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear," per the press release, a mission that's very similar to that of Little Words Project.
Little Words Project has sold more than one million bracelets to date and counts celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Zoe Saldaña, Taylor Swift, Charli D'Amelio, and Nicky Hilton, as fans, according to the brand rep. Pretty impressive, right? Right.
Shop the inspirational celeb-approved arm candy at Nordstrom and Little Words Project below.
Buy It! Little Words Project Badass Beaded Stretch Bracelet, $25; littlewordsproject.com and nordstrom.com
Buy It! Little Words Project Sunshine Beaded Stretch Bracelet, $25; littlewordsproject.com
Buy It! Little Words Project I Am Enough Beaded Stretch Bracelet, $25; littlewordsproject.com
Buy It! Little Words Project Good Vibes Beaded Stretch Bracelet, $25; littlewordsproject.com
Buy It! Little Words Project Fearless Beaded Stretch Bracelet, $25; littlewordsproject.com
