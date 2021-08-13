Lizzo dropped her first new single in two years on Friday

Lizzo Wore 43.5-Foot Braids in Her 'Rumors' Video — and Needed 4 People to Carry Them!

The rumors are true — Lizzo served some epic looks in her latest music video.

On Friday after the music video for her new single, "Rumors," dropped, Lizzo shared some behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the goddess-themed visual — including an up-close peek at the one-of-a-kind braids she wore.

"BIG SHOUT OUT TO THE 43 AND A HALF FOOT BRAIDS I HAD IN 'RUMORS'— LITERALLY THE LONGEST BRAIDS IN THE WORLD ASK @guinnessworldrecords !!!!" the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of herself walking out of her trailer.

"Hair by @theshelbyswain," she added, tagging celebrity hair stylist Shelby Swain.

In the clip, Lizzo steps out of her trailer wearing a sheer body suit and a gold headpiece. She is followed by four people who carry her braids to keep them off the ground.

Wearing the same outfit in the music video, Lizzo walks down a massive staircase as the braids slowly unravel behind her.

Lizzo went on to share several more posts on Friday, thanking those involved with the project and giving a special shout-out to Cardi B, who is featured on the track.

"MOST SPECIAL THANK YOU TO @iamcardib FOR JOINING ME ON THIS JOURNEY— YOU ARE SO SUPPORTIVE AND GIVING AND SMART AND FUNNY AND TALENTED AND LITERALLY ALL THE THINGS AN ICON & LEGEND ARE…." she wrote in the caption for a screen grab of the two stars on FaceTime.

"THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU WE DID IT GIRL!!!!" she added. "NOW STREAM RUMORS FOR A FAT ASS & A CLEAR MIND 🤫🔥🤫🔥🤫🔥🤫"

"Rumors" marks Lizzo's first single since the release of her album Cuz I Love You in 2019. She teased the fresh track earlier this month when she wrote on Instagram, "NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS'. 8/13. 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫."