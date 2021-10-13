Lizzo Twerks in a Nearly-Naked Crystal Dress After Cardi B's Birthday Party

The star clarified that she did, in fact, wear shoes with the jaw-dropping gown after being photographed leaving the party barefoot

Lizzo always knows how to get people talking.

The singer stepped out to celebrate Cardi B's 29th birthday on Monday night wearing a completely sheer Matthew Reisman Collection dress made entirely of iridescent crystals.

Stylist Jason Rembert paired the dress with just matching underwear and tiny pasties to let the see-through design — and Lizzo's signature unapologetic attitude — do all the talking. The "Rumors" singer wore long bronde extensions in a '90s-inspired high ponytail with a silver butterfly clip.

The singer posted several photos and videos of her stand-out look on Instagram, clarifying that she also accessorized with two pairs of silver Jimmy Choos (strappy stilettos and bedazzled sneakers) after being photographed leaving the party barefoot.

Lizzo's dress has since gone viral. But believe it or not, her nearly naked look wasn't even the most talked about moment of the night.

Offset — with whom Cardi shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and a 6-week-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed — upstaged Lizzo by purchasing a mansion in honor of his wife's birthday.

Posting a virtual tour of her new digs, the "WAP" rapper wrote on her Instagram, "My love."

"For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments," she continued. "Well, I was wrong 🥳."

According to the video, the property boasts six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Featuring ocean views and a backyard infinity pool, the massive estate also includes a separate studio. The listing was represented by Antonio Khoury of Compass.

Cardi rang in her 29th birthday with a dancehall-themed party on Monday. Offset later shared photos from the lavish bash on his Instagram, writing in the caption, "Happy birthday Mrs. Cephus."