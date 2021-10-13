Lizzo Twerks in a Nearly-Naked Crystal Dress After Cardi B's Birthday Party

The star clarified that she did, in fact, wear shoes with the jaw-dropping gown after being photographed leaving the party barefoot

By Hanna Flanagan October 13, 2021 03:16 PM
Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lizzo always knows how to get people talking.

The singer stepped out to celebrate Cardi B's 29th birthday on Monday night wearing a completely sheer Matthew Reisman Collection dress made entirely of iridescent crystals.

Stylist Jason Rembert paired the dress with just matching underwear and tiny pasties to let the see-through design — and Lizzo's signature unapologetic attitude — do all the talking. The "Rumors" singer wore long bronde extensions in a '90s-inspired high ponytail with a silver butterfly clip.

Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

The singer posted several photos and videos of her stand-out look on Instagram, clarifying that she also accessorized with two pairs of silver Jimmy Choos (strappy stilettos and bedazzled sneakers) after being photographed leaving the party barefoot.

Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo's dress has since gone viral. But believe it or not, her nearly naked look wasn't even the most talked about moment of the night.

Offset — with whom Cardi shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and a 6-week-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed — upstaged Lizzo by purchasing a mansion in honor of his wife's birthday.

Posting a virtual tour of her new digs, the "WAP" rapper wrote on her Instagram, "My love."

"For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments," she continued. "Well, I was wrong 🥳."

According to the video, the property boasts six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Featuring ocean views and a backyard infinity pool, the massive estate also includes a separate studio. The listing was represented by Antonio Khoury of Compass.

Cardi rang in her 29th birthday with a dancehall-themed party on Monday. Offset later shared photos from the lavish bash on his Instagram, writing in the caption, "Happy birthday Mrs. Cephus."

"I love you so much I value you so much u giving me 2 great life's great energy you have my back when anybody goes against me since the day I met you I loved you!!" Offset — born Kiari Kendrell Cephus — added. "Great mother hard working hustler you never settle you're funny and encouraging Thank God for you 🙏🏾."

