Lizzo Shows Off Her Sweet Style in a Chocolate Bar-Inspired Dress at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Lizzo’s latest red carpet dress looks good enough to eat!

The “Good As Hell” singer, 31, walked the 2020 BRIT Awards red carpet on Tuesday in a custom Moschino milk chocolate bar-inspired strapless gown, featuring a ruched bodice and full skirt. She paired the sweet design with a matching crystal-embellished chocolate bar clutch, with rings and earrings featuring chocolate-brown diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels.

“The best kind of chocolate🍫🍪🍩✊🏾…. @moschinodress @lorraineschwartz jewelry @judithleiberny bag @erierinailz nails @iwantalexx makeup @theshelbyswain hair @brettalannelson styling @marko_monroe styling 🍫” Lizzo — who wore matching brown tones on her lips and eyes and styled her hair in a three tier bun, wrote alongside a series of Instagram photos.

Image zoom Joe Maher/Getty

The star, who is nominated for best international female solo artist, also shared a sexy video in which she pretends to eat her sparkly chocolate bar clutch: “If you ever wondered what I taste like… 🍫” she captioned the post.

Image zoom Ian West/PA Images/Getty

RELATED: Lizzo Says She’s ‘So Much More’ Than Her Body: ‘It’s Not a Trend’

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott revealed that the gown, which features a logo, an oversized barcode and even a nutritional facts label to mimic real candy bar packaging, is archival Moschino and shared two red carpet photos and a sweet Boomerang video of Lizzo on his own Instagram.

“SHE MELTS IN YOUR MOUTH NOT ON THE RED CARPET @lizzobeeating WEARING A CUSTOM ARCHIVE DRESS FROM MY FIRST @MOSCHINO COLLECTION STYLED BY @brettalannelson AT THE BRITS AWARDS. 🍫❣️🧨” he wrote alongside the snaps.

“Perfectionnnnnnn,” model Gigi Hadid commented.

Fans of the superstar singer loved the look. “Soooo fun and cute!!” one social media user wrote on Lizzo’s Instagram. Another added, “Thank you Lizzo, for making people swallow that we can be beautiful and talented the way you are! You are an inspiration, beautiful, shining women! ❤️”

The playful pop culture reference is a perfect reflection of Scott’s aesthetic as a designer — at the 2019 Met Gala, Kacey Musgraves channeled Barbie in a hot pink Moschino leather jacket gown and long flowing blonde curls that resembled the iconic doll.

Image zoom Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Glam Girl Band! Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Go Punk Rock in New Moschino Campaign

The country star’s stylist, Erica Cloud, told PEOPLE that the pair was inspired by Barbie and aimed for a “nostalgic, iconic, playful (literally)” vibe. “Jeremy Scott is the King of Camp,” Cloud said at the time.

In addition, Musgraves carried a blow dryer clutch. “It looks exactly like the toy accessory!” Cloud said.