Lizzo loved her look at the 2019 Met Gala. In fact, she loved it so much, that she was still donning it the next morning following the star-studded party.

In a video posted to her Instagram, the 31-year-old strutted through an airport the next day rocking the same pink, feathery Marc Jacobs cape she wore to the Met Gala on Monday night.

A compilation of several different clips hilariously document Lizzo’s trip through the airport. For an added bit of flair, she paired the oversize feathery coat with large black sunnies, a high pony, camouflage joggers and a stuffed animal.

At one point in the video, the rapper even stops to pose with an airport sign that reads “upper class.”

“BYE BITCH YOU THINK IM TAKIN OFF THIS @MARCJACOBS COAT 💅🏾,” the singer captioned the post.

The video garnered so much attention, that she received a slew of likes and comments from celebrity fans of her on-the-go look, including a repost from Jacobs himself.

“This is the most important video on the internet,” actress Kiernan Shipka comments on Lizzo’s video.