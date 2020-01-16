Lizzo Shows Off Her Curves in Gold Cutout Swimsuit in Sexy Beachside Photo Shoot

Lizzo is feeling “Good as Hell” during her sunny beach getaway.

On her recent trip to Auckland, New Zealand for the FOMO Festival, the pop singer-songwriter, 31, rocked a strappy gold swimsuit on Piha beach, and showed it off by modeling in sexy snaps on Instagram.

“I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything. (Repeat),” the “Truth Hurts” singer captioned the photoshoot series posted to her Instagram.

In the first picture, Lizzo is seen kneeling on the beach with one leg propped up to support her arm, which put her metallic gold monokini, featuring a knotted strap in the middle and high-cut bottoms, on full display. With her hair worn down and swept to the side, she teamed her swimsuit with a gold chain necklace and reflective sunglasses.

In the second image in the slideshow, Lizzo relocated and stood in front of a giant rock, leaning against a boulder with her leg popped giving the camera a strong model pose.

Aside from her beach body, Lizzo had something else to celebrate: her eight Grammy nominations.

Lizzo posted a video after her beachside photoshoot, dancing in the bathroom wearing her metallic suit and suggestively untying the knotted middle strap.

Alongside her video, she wrote: “Currently nominated for… 6 NAACP Image awards, 8 Grammy awards, 6 iHeart music awards, 1 Brit award, AND IVE ALREADY WON!. In the words of @saintrecords “black girls are grammys muthaf—.”

Lizzo’s cheeky swimsuit photos come just one week after Jillian Michaels, personal trainer from The Biggest Looser, questioned why fans praised the singer’s body.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music?” Michaels, 45, said when discussing Lizzo‘s reputation for pushing body-positivity and self-acceptance during an appearance on Buzzfeed News’ AM2DM

.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes." pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 8, 2020

“Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels continued. “I love her music. My kid loves her music. But, there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’”

Despite softening her tone, Michaels urged listeners to “prioritize our health.”

Fans slammed Michaels for “fat-shamming” Lizzo and the celebrity trainer issued a statement on her Instagram later that day.

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few,” Michaels said in a statement on Instagram.

“I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

Other celebs jumped into the conversation. Actress Jameela Jamil defended Lizzo, condemning Michaels remarks saying, “Just saying… MY WHOLE DAMN THING FAMILY HAS DIABETES AND HIGH CHOLESTEROL AND PROBLEMS WITH OUR JOINTS. Why is This woman acting like she’s an MRI? Stop concern-trolling fat people and get in the bin.”