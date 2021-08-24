Lizzo Wears 'Rumors'-Inspired 'Fake Boobs' Bodysuit to Celebrate New Single's Success

The back of the statement bodysuit reads "FAKE ASS," also an homage to Cardi B's verse in "Rumors"

All the rumors are true!

Lizzo was spotted outside of Craigs LA on Monday night in a bodysuit featuring lyrics from her new song with Cardi B, "Rumors."

In the photos, the singer, 33, wears a black bodysuit that reads "FAKE BOOBS" on the front, which are lyrics from Cardi B's verse in the dynamic duo's new single. She paired the statement design with a rhinestone-encrusted bag, fringe jean shorts, massive hoop earrings and black leather booties.

Lizzo also sported the bodysuit sans pants on her Instagram Story, posting a video of herself dancing to "Rumors" and celebrating its debut at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. In the clip, the Grammy winner turns around to show that the back of the design features the words "FAKE ASS" (more lyrics from her new single).

"DONT MIND ME… JUST BEIN EXTRA TODAY 🤷🏾‍♀️🍑😎 #RUMORS @iamcardib," she captioned the Instagram post.

The "Truth Hurts" singer also shared a photo of this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart with the caption, "I calmed down & I'm locked in… AND MY RECORDS LIVE IN THE TOP 10!!!!@IAMCARDIB !!!!!!!! WE MUTHAF----- DID IT!!!! THANK YOU FOR STREAMING #RUMORS — I GOT THE #4 SONG IN THE COUNTRY— IM FINNA EAT SOMETHING DELICIOUS 😩😩😩😩😩 I LOVE YALL!!!!"

Lizzo dropped "Rumors" (her first single in two years) and a goddess-inspired music video to accompany the catchy track on Aug. 13.

In the new single, Lizzo shuts down online critics and trolls spreading rumors about everything from her dating life to her diet. The video begins with the Grammy winner walking through a world like ancient Greece, reminiscent of Disney's 1997 animated hit Hercules, dressed as a goddess in a sparkly gold dress, gladiator sandals and plenty of statement jewelry.

As she sings, "Last year, I thought I would losе it/ Readin' sh-- on the internеt / My smoothie cleanse and my diet/ No, I ain't f--- Drake yet," she strolls past Grecian columns and pottery featuring images of women twerking.

In the chorus, Lizzo delivers a direct message to her haters.

"Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down/ Realer s--- is goin' on, baby, take a look around/ If you thought that I was ratchet with my a-- hangin' out/ Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b----," she sings.