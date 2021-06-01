Lizzo Gives a Lesson in Summer Styling Wearing a Bikini Top and Jeans for a Night Out in L.A.

West Hollywood, CA - Lizzo is all smiles as she is spotted leaving dinner with friends at Catch LA in West Hollywood.

Lizzo's latest look is about to go to the top of summer 2021 style mood boards everywhere.

On Saturday, the Grammy winner stepped out for dinner at Catch in West Hollywood wearing a brightly colored crochet bikini as a top, teamed with baggy boyfriend jeans, black and white Air Jordan sneakers, chunky hoop earrings and layered necklaces. The singer also served up some major summer glam inspo, flaunting her natural curls, glowy skin and a '90s-inspired brown lip shade.

Lizzo also shared several photos and a video of her look on Instagram, joking, "So whats y'alls fav rumor about me? 🙄🙄🙄" in the caption of one post.

"If Lizzie there u kno the paparazzi on the way 😏📸🤷🏾‍♀️" she wrote alongside another series of photos.

"GIRLLL YOURE SOOO PRETTY WOWWW😍" one person wrote in the comment section. "Your confidence inspires me!" a second added.

Over the weekend, the "Juice" singer also hopped on a new TikTok trend set to the song "Into The Thick Of It!" by The Backyardigans. In the clip, the star showed off her famous curves in a bra and underwear set, rocking Bantu knots and massive hoop earrings.

"As most people know I did an interview about What's Underneath Project years ago and I took off all my clothes. I took my wig off and talked about the things I loved about myself. I was like, if anybody wants to see how I really look, all they got to do is go to YouTube," Lizzo said.

"From then on, I was like, I have nothing to hide. There's no shame anymore. I just post myself. It's like, you take me as I am. You don't have to love me," the star continued.

And true to her word, Lizzo shared an empowering, unedited nude photo on Instagram ahead of her chat with the beauty giant to inspire others to embrace their Photoshop- and filter-free selves.

For Lizzo, self-love wasn't a choice, it "was literal survival," she explained. "I'm going to continue to live in this body and survive in this body and be happy and actually enjoy life, I need to find a way to like myself. I was body negative for a long time."

It started by taking a step back and paying closer attention to the "negative self-speak" she would tell herself. "Most people are taught that body negativity is normal, right? Then I became body positive, which is the opposite of that. It's disruptive," said Lizzo. "I believe everything I say about my body. But to push this conversation forward, we need to normalize it."

Lizzo's ultimate goal is to foster a world where bodies of all shapes and sizes are accepted and body positive statements don't need to be big moments anymore.