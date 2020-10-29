Lizzo Rocks Sparkly Doc Martens and American Flag Top in Cute Ballot-Drop Video: 'Time to Vote'

"Let's get our vote in so we can get back to the good fight for true liberty and justice for ALL," Lizzo said

Lizzo is showing her patriotism in one of the most important ways: voting!

Not only did the "Good as Hell" hitmaker, 32, recently do her civic duty by dropping off her ballot ahead of election day on Tuesday, but she did it in style, rocking sparkly Doc Martens (with a matching face mask!), white short shorts and an American flag top.

In the cute video shared to her Instagram account Wednesday — set to a ditty of her own, in which she tells viewers, "It's time to vote! It's time to what? V-O-T-E, it's time to vote!" — Lizzo prances up to a drop-off box, pulls her ballot from inside a stylish red purse and slips it into a box. She ends the footage by doing a little shimmy for the camera and throwing up a peace sign.

In a follow-up post, Lizzo shared two snapshots of herself from her fashionable outing to the polls, writing, "Auntie Sam realness - RECLAIMING MY TIME MY COUNTRY MY RIGHTS."

"I VOTED. This is my 3rd time voting in my whole life," the three-time Grammy winner wrote in her video caption. "When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective! I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people."

She added, "To all my activists, thank you for your constant organizing & service. Let's get our vote in so we can get back to the good fight for true liberty and justice for ALL. Have YOU voted yet?"

Lizzo is among the many stars urging fans to exercise their right to vote during this crucial time as the coronavirus pandemic has caused some drastic changes in the way Americans cast their ballots.

The "Jerome" songstress has been vocal throughout election season about the importance of making one's voice heard, often leveraging the power of her voice to do so — like in a soulful video earlier this week which she dubbed "VOTE (the musical)," which largely consisted of the simple-yet-effective lyrics.

"You know what I can't get off my mind? That roughly 40 percent of Americans didn't vote in the last election," Lizzo said in a Tuesday clip, before the camera panned out to show a big "40%" perched atop her head in a creative hairdo. "Literally, I can't get that number off my mind! Do not be a part of this 40 percent. Go to the polls and take your protests to the ballot box."

Lizzo's red hair in her Thursday voting footage certainly added to her already statement-making ensemble. She debuted the curly, crimson style on social media over the weekend. "Y'all can't handle red Lizzo 🧑🏾‍🦰👩🏾‍🦰🦑 hair by @theshelbyswain," the artist captioned her TikTok video, which she re-shared on Instagram.

Last month, Lizzo opened up about how her style choices are often "instantly political" because of the way she looks.

"I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore," she told Vogue for the magazine's 73 Questions video series. "Being a big Black woman, wearing what I wore onstage was instantly political and it made a statement and I’m grateful for that."