Lizzo 'Facetuned Out' Her Nipple for Instagram Post as She Twerks in a Faux Fur Bikini

The singer wore a blonde wig and posed in a custom multi-colored Georgia by Kelsey Randall faux fur coat, bra and loin cloth for the sexy poolside photoshoot

Lizzo's latest poolside photoshoot involved a minor wardrobe malfunction.

On Sunday, the singer, 32, posted two videos and a series of sexy snaps wearing a custom multi-colored Georgia by Kelsey Randall faux fur coat, bra and loin cloth, revealing in the caption that she "facetuned my nipple out and hid it somewhere in this pic..."

"First person to find it wins," Lizzo wrote alongside the series of photos. She also included a picture of a viral miniature Italian greyhound dog (@tikatheiggy) wearing a matching faux fur coat by Hound Around. "Scroll to see an actual bad b***** 👀" Lizzo said of the fashionable pup.

The "Juice" singer, who wore a crimped blonde wig for the sunset photoshoot, also posted videos of herself dancing in the dramatic faux fur look.

"New Years resolution: have your cake and eat it too ~purrrrr~ @theshelbyswain @iwantalexx" she wrote alongside the first clip. "Twerking has had many names but will always be my ancestral birthright, derivative of an age-old practice, brandishing the Devine feminine energy of the earth, unleashing Sacral chakra magic and will remain captivating and coveted by all. In this essay I will..." she captioned the second one.

The star's fans and followers cheered her on in the comment section, with one person writing, "YOU LOOK BEYOND GOOD" and another Instagram user adding, "Confidence is unmatched 🙌🏾"

Last month, the body-positive activist proudly showed off her curves on her Instagram Story as she modeled some lingerie from online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing.

As she stood in front of a full-length mirror, Lizzo spun around and modeled a PrettyLittleThing bralette and low-rise patterned briefs. At the end of the video when she turned to have her backside facing the camera, the rapper stopped and smacked her butt right as the clip ended.

"Good morning," she simply captioned the Instagram Story video.

The post came one week after she defended her choice to do a 10-day smoothie detox when fans posted online saying it was "triggering" for people with eating disorders to see.

"I detoxed my body and I'm still fat. I love my body and I'm still fat. I’m beautiful and I'm still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive," she said. "To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight."

The singer went on to say that she's not telling people to do the same detox diet and she encourages everyone to make their own choices with their bodies.

"You don't have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way," she said. "Remember, despite anything anyone says or does ✨DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY✨."

Lizzo, who has been eating vegan for the last few months and building strength with a new workout regimen, said that she was feeling unhealthy after reverting back to old habits, so was inspired to try the JJ Smith green smoothie detox.

"In reality, November stressed me the f--- out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f---ed my stomach up, and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was," she said.

Even though a detox may not be for everyone, Lizzo said she was "so proud of myself" for committing to it.