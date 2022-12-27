Lizzo Transforms Her Mom, Shari, Into a Yitty Model in TikTok: 'My Momma Look Better Than Me'

Lizzo and her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, are two peas in a pod.

On Monday, the Special singer, 34, posted a new TikTok video of her mom wearing her shapewear brand, Yitty, as part of a social media trend in which parents transform into their kids by modeling their clothes to a sped-up version of Skee-Lo's "I Wish."

The clip starts off with Johnson-Jefferson strutting across a room in her everyday wear — a t-shirt, joggers, sneakers, a crossbody phone holder and her glasses.

After disappearing from the frame as herself, Shari returns as Lizzo, wearing a red Yitty onesie, large gold hoop earrings, space buns and red lipstick.

"Yung gravy 👀👀👀," Lizzo wrote in the post's caption, seemingly referring to the rapper's past romance with Addison Rae's mom, Sheri Easterling.

Many fans praised Johnson-Jefferson for her cuteness, one also commenting on how much the mother-daughter duo look alike.

Lizzo replied to the comment with a TikTok video of herself, dressed in a white robe, and her mom dancing and posing in their cozy holiday outfits.

"my momma look better than me," Lizzo wrote back.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

In addition to dressing up as her daughter, Johnson-Jefferson also had the privilege of honoring her on stage at this year's People's Choice Awards.

The Watch Out for the Big Grrrls host was not only nominated for five PCA categories, but was the ceremony's 2022 People's Champion Award honoree.

"No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her," Johnson-Jefferson said of Lizzo, who was recognized for her "contributions to music and TV, as well as her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion for people of all races, genders, sexualities and sizes," per Billboard.

Johnson-Jefferson also said that Lizzo "has shown us all that we don't have to conform to anyone's standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives."

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

For the evening, Johnson-Jefferson wore a black velvet dress with a white collar while Lizzo donned a colorful Alexander McQueen gown and bold jewelry by Pamela Love and Alexis Bittar.

While accepting her award, Lizzo brought 17 activists to the stage to highlight their work.

"To be an icon isn't about how long you've had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. Ever since the beginning of my career I've used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I'm sharing this honor," Lizzo said, before introducing each guest one by one.