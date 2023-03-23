Lizzo Hilariously Adapts to 'No-Nail Life' Without Extensions: 'Who Is This Girl?'

Lizzo is getting back to basics.

The Grammy Award winner, 34, who has been known to serve some fierce claws, instead channeled a "no-nail baby" as she raved about her new shorter manicure in a hilarious video she shared Wednesday on TikTok. "Smol handsie wansies 🥺" Lizzo captioned the clip.

She lounged around on the floor in the video, wearing a Nearly Naked shaping midi bra in black from her Yitty shapewear brand with a matching pair of Body Butter hot shorts.

"Bitch, who am I without extensions on my nails?" Lizzo asked the camera while holding up her fresh blush manicure. "Who is this girl? Like, I can touch my scalp. Like, when I press things, I have to really use my fingertips to press them. Like, I can get into clothing without it breaking...

"Okay, so it's not as glamorous when I do this," she admitted, opening and closing her hand. "I can't click anymore, I can't click. But I kind of like this no-nail life."

Lizzo then began raving over her new look while posing with her hand against her face. "Oh, my hands look so small," she said, continuing in a baby voice: "Why my hand so small? It's so tiny, Thumbelina hand. Look at that little hand, it's a baby."

The Special artist spread out her fingers like a fan and continued to gush, "I don't got no nails on my hands, no nails on my fingers," before gasping at the feeling of flushing a toilet with her fingertip.

She previously told PEOPLE it's "my dream" to never get glammed up, which she explained was a silver lining of isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's cool that we get the opportunity to turn off. My dream is to just take off my nails, not wear makeup and just grow my 'fro out and walk around naked in my own garden," she said in April 2020.

"I think I've been in makeup every single day of my life for the last six months. We get addicted to seeing ourselves really dolled up. I had a few days off in Brazil back in February where I wasn't in makeup and I remember being like, 'Yo, why am I so ugly to myself right now?'"

Lizzo continued: "It's because I got addicted, used to seeing my face with contour. I never thought that would happen because I'm such an earthy bitch, I can go days without makeup!'"