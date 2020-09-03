"You thought you was going to see titties! But you didn't!" the singer laughed to her fans

Lizzo Teases Fans as She Dances in Sparkling Nude Top: 'Made Ya Look'

Lizzo is leaving much to the imagination.

In a new cheeky post on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning artist, 32, shared a video of herself in a sparkly nude see-through top.

At the start of the footage, Lizzo's long locks appear to conceal her breasts as she starts to sing, "Do your pants hang low / Do they wobble to the floor / Can you throw it in a knot..."

She starts to swipe her hair back and teases her fans. "Chill b----, you thought! You thought you was going to see titties!" she jokes. "But you didn’t! You didn’t see titties, you saw some tape! B——!"

Underneath her top, Lizzo appeared to have used body tape to hold up her breasts in place of a bra.

The singer then looks over at someone off camera and the pair begin laughing together.

"I’m so childish," she says, while captioning the video, "Made ya look."

Earlier this week, Lizzo's fellow rapper Cardi B revealed she had wanted "Truth Hurts" singer to be a part of her and Megan Thee Stallion's internet-breaking "WAP" music video, but Lizzo had been out of town during the video shoot.

"I'm cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we've been sending DMs to each other and all that," Cardi said, according to the New York Post's Page Six and Metro. "But she was on vacation and she wasn't in town."

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything," she said.