Lizzo Strikes a Sexy Pose in Her Bra and Underwear

The “Juice” singer bared nearly all in heather gray briefs and a matching scoop neck bra

Lizzo is the queen of hit songs, style and now screensavers.

On Tuesday, the "About Damn Time" singer, 34, posted an Instagram carousel of herself striking a pose in a sexy yet comfortable bralette-underwear set. "*new background unlocked*," she captioned the series of gorgeous snaps.

Wearing a pair of heather gray briefs and a matching scoop neck bra with a cutout in the middle, her look upped the game for stay-at-home ensembles.

Lizzo kept her glam natural with shoulder-length braids with curled ends, achieved by her hairstylist Shelbeniece Swain, which she paired with glowing flushed cheeks, a pair of wispy Velour Beauty lashes and glossy lips, done by her makeup artist Alexx Mayo.

Her fellow music stars showed their support in the comment section. "You're WAY TOO PRETTY TO BE OUTSIDE😍," SZA wrote while Chloe Bailey commented "gorgeous!!!" Kehlani added, "face just be f—ing facing."

Lizzo is no stranger to body confidence, threading the topic into almost every project she takes on.

In March, she released the Amazon Prime reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls which documented Lizzo's search for backup dancers for her next tour and performance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival while breaking stereotypes in the industry.

"We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me," she told PEOPLE exclusively of her inspiration behind the series. "And I remember, I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, 'What the f— is going on? Do I have to do this myself?' So I was like, let's do an open casting call.' "

She added: "But it's more important to me to have those kinds of women next to me on stage than to have the most technically skilled, amazing dancer that's not a reflection of how I look."

In conversation with personal care brand Dove for their Self-Esteem Project last April, Lizzo opened up about her confidence journey.

"As most people know I did an interview about What's Underneath Project years ago and I took off all my clothes. I took my wig off and talked about the things I loved about myself. I was like, if anybody wants to see how I really look, all they got to do is go to YouTube," she said, sharing how the photoshoot made her realize she had "nothing to hide."

"I'm going to continue to live in this body and survive in this body and be happy and actually enjoy life, I need to find a way to like myself. I was body negative for a long time,' she added.

When it comes to style, Lizzo isn't afraid to take inclusivity into her own hands.

Following the debut of her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Lizzo launched her all-inclusive shapewear brand Yitty in March.

"I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, 'who can actually do something about this?'I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again," she said in a statement.

It's no surprise that the three-time Grammy winner calls herself a "body icon."

As PEOPLE's Women Changing the World Issue cover star, she opened up about paving her own path and embracing herself. "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she told PEOPLE exclusively.