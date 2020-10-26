Lizzo Debuts Curly, Crimson Hair: 'Y'all Can't Handle Red Lizzo'

The singer showed off the new look in a TikTok clip

Lizzo is debuting a new hairdo — whether fans are ready or not!

On Sunday, the "Good as Hell" singer, 32, showed off a different look, modeling her now red, curly hair in a TikTok clip. Lizzo walked toward the camera in a black two-piece, rocking the changed up 'do, with hairstyling by Shelby Swain.

"Y’all can’t handle red Lizzo 🧑🏾‍🦰👩🏾‍🦰🦑 hair by @theshelbyswain," the artist captioned the video, which she re-shared on Instagram.

Last month, the Grammy winner opened up about how her style choices are often "instantly political" because of the way she looks.

"I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore," Lizzo told Vogue for the 73 Questions video series. "Being a big Black woman, wearing what I wore onstage was instantly political and it made a statement and I’m grateful for that."

She admitted it "was annoying at first," but now the "Truth Hurts" singer appreciates being part of the body positivity movement. "I’m so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women," she said.

In her October Vogue cover story, Lizzo got candid about how she doesn’t fully claim the term “body positive,” and prefers using “body-normative” instead.

“Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls,” she told the outlet. “And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative.”

She continued, “What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from ... the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets — you know, it gets made acceptable.”

"I think it's lazy for me to just say I'm body positive at this point," she said. "It's easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, 'Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.' No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here."