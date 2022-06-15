Lizzo Shows Off Fabulous New Hot-Pink Hair as She Dances to 'GRRRLS' on Instagram

Lizzo is looking fabulous as hell!

On Tuesday, the "About Damn Time" singer took to Instagram to show off her new hot pink, wavy locks created by celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain.

The carousel included three selfies captured from different angles and a slow-motion video of the singer flipping her hair in all of its bouncy glory. In addition to the photos, she posted a video of herself performing TikTok-inspired choreography to her song "GRRRLS."

She went the extra style mile and teamed her vibrant hairstyle with matching lipstick and an all-pink outfit — retro mauve jogger shorts and a white tee shirt airbrushed with a purple and pink heart and rose alongside the phrase "I love you b-tch".

Lizzo's latest look joins a growing catalog of head-to-toe pink styles.

In 2019, she made her Met Gala debut in a pink Marc Jacobs wrap dress embellished with crystals and cinched at the waist with a hot-pink tie. And, in honor of that year's theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion, she donned a pink-and-white feathered cape.

For beauty, she wore a bubblegum pink headpiece adorned with more crystals and styled in a Marie Antoinette updo matched with eyeshadow in the same hue and a baby pink lipstick.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

But it didn't stop there. The following morning, the "Truth Hurts" singer wore her over-the-top cape to the airport, posting an Instagram video in which she navigated check-in wearing the piece. "​​BYE BITCH YOU THINK IM TAKIN OFF THIS @MARCJACOBS COAT 💅🏾,' she captioned the hilarious video.

In June, she made another all-pink style moment – this time with her boyfriend Mike Wright.

The two made their couple red carpet debut as they attended a "For Your Consideration" event for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer's Amazon Prime reality competition series. Lizzo stunned in a spaghetti strap Valentino mini dress, leggings, gloves and platform shoes all in the same hot pink shade while Wright sported an all-black suit and turtleneck.

Lizzo red-carpet debut with her man. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeZDbCRJ0zj Lizzo and her boyfriend | Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

Alongside statement fashion, Lizzo, 34, has always embraced body confidence.

In March, she covered PEOPLE'S Women Changing the World and talked about her journey with self-love. "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she told PEOPLE exclusively.

Lizzo Rollout Lizzo | Credit: Robin Harper

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard," she added. "And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."