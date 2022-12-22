Lizzo Shows Off Freckles — and Dazzling Diamond Grills — in Series of Makeup-Free Selfies

The "Juice" singer shared a fresh-faced look one day after debuting her wolf cut on TikTok

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on December 22, 2022
Published on December 22, 2022 02:35 PM
Photo: Lizzo/instagram

Lizzo is cheesin' for her new look.

The "Good as Hell" singer proudly showed off a fresh set of gold diamond grills on Instagram, smiling wide as she debuted her blinged-out smile.

The Watch Out for the Big Grrrls host, 34, also showed off some freckles in the bare-faced snaps. One fan praised the singer by commenting, "Just a Goddess with freckles," while her hairstylist Shelby Swain wrote "SOOOO CUTE."

Not much else of Lizzo's look was revealed in the close-up selfies, except for a glimpse at her bantu knots and metallic purple french tip nails.

"It's giving AI generated," Lizzo captioned her post.

Just yesterday, the three-time Grammy winner debuted a lengthy wolf cut on TikTok and Instagram, where she showed off her version of the trendy hairstyle.

Earlier this month she also transformed into Alexander McQueen royalty for the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. As the night's People's Champion Award honoree, Lizzo was a regal vision in a colorfully embroidered gown from the British label that was, in her words, certainly "Fit for a McQueen."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo, recipient of The Song of 2022 award for ‘About Damn Time’, poses on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

Of course, Lizzo doesn't keep all of the glamour to herself – she does a lot of good with her fabulous closet too.

Last month fan and Georgia Author of the Year Auriele Marie attended the Out100 Gala, yet she struggled to find the perfect outfit beforehand.

"I was like, 'I don't think I'm gonna go, y'all.' Someone asked me, 'Well, how do you want to feel?'" the writer told PEOPLE on the Out100 carpet. "I want to look and feel like how Lizzo did, walking up to accept her Emmy at the 2022 Emmys in that voluptuous, sexy, amazing masterpiece of a dress."

And so, the "Truth Hurts" singer granted Marie's wish by gifting her the magenta gown worn to the 2019 American Music Awards.

"It fit like a glove," she said of the tulle confection. "The only thing that we had to work on was the zipper, because she performed her ass off at the 2019 AMAs, which is where this dress is from, and so we had to get the zipper worked on."

