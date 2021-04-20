Lizzo Shares Unedited Nude Pic to Shift Conventional Beauty Ideals: 'Let's Get Real Y'all'

The singer stripped down, showing off her curves and stretch marks, to encourage others to embrace their natural selves

Lizzo's embracing her body in all its natural beauty.

The "Juice" singer, 32, snapped a photo while sitting nude in front of the camera as part of Dove's Self Esteem Project, which is aimed to inspire others to embrace their Photoshop- and filter-free selves.

"♉️WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON♉️ To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie," Lizzo captioned the Instagram photo.

While the star admits that she would "normally" use apps to "fix my belly and smooth my skin," instead she "wanted show u how I do it au natural."

Lizzo continued: "I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let's get real y'all 🙆🏾‍."

Lizzo's friend and fellow singer SZA commended the star for being so candid on social media.

"It's you having no blemishes at ALL lol .. sigh I jus admire u Fren😢 I wanna drop the FaceTime pics," SZA commented.

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness commented with heart-eye emojis, while Tamar Braxton added a string of red heart emojis.

"MORE LIKE WELCOME TO GORGEOUS SEASON !!! 😍❤️😘," designer Jeremy Scott wrote.

While Lizzo has since become one of the biggest advocates of body positivity in the entertainment industry, she's admitted that growing up, she struggled with her self-image and the lack of diversity represented in the media.

Lizzo Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

"Every Black woman I saw was really light-skinned, or had straight, blonde hair," Lizzo said in a conversation with Jameela Jamil for the Good Place star's series, I Weigh Conversations. "So I was like, 'Wow, that's beautiful, I want to look like that!' but I would look in the mirror and I looked so far from that, that I was almost like, 'I want to be somebody else.' I didn't have little things I wanted to change about myself. I had this entire fantasy about waking up and being like, Sailor Moon. Completely unrealistic goals."

Lizzo said that she "had to unlearn a lot of bulls—" about body expectations to find her true confidence.