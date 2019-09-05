Let Lizzo's Skincare Nightmare Be a Reminder to Wash Your Face at Night

Lizzo learned that the “truth hurts” when she let her skincare routine slide.

In a new interview, the “Juice” singer revealed that she neglected to wash her face every night on tour and wound up with seriously irritated skin.

“So I was on the road, and I was sleeping in my makeup a bunch,” the 31-year-old artist tells The New York Times. “It was so embarrassing. What am I, a child? And I was waking up and thinking I’m invincible, nothing can happen to me! Then one day my face broke out — not even broke out in acne, but red and irritated. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is what happens when you party all night and you don’t wash off your makeup.’”

After learning her lesson the hard way, Lizzo says she went through “skin rehab” to get her skin in check.

“Listen, I was in face masks — the Peter Thomas Roth green tea face mask, literally every night,” she adds. “It was really scary. I thought my skin would never come back.”

But with a team of makeup artists and professionals by her side, the singer was able to save her skin and lock down a standard beauty routine, featuring a slew of Sunday Riley products like the C.E.O Glow Oil and Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser.

After her skincare “rehab” Lizzo learned to let her skin breathe.

“I used to do highlighter, but then I stopped on my days off,” Lizzo notes. “Lately, when I put highlighter on, it’s too much, I’m really into my skin looking naked. I’m trying to honor that my skin looks so good now and rock it.”

She also stopped using eyelash extensions after her eyes got “really swollen.” Now, she “builds a lash” with Urban Decay Perversion mascara. “You just got to take some time with it. Build a lash, baby.”

As for her hair care routine, she’s investing more time caring for her scalp. “I’m just getting hip to the skin on top of your head being as important as your face,” she says. “There are pores there. They can get clogged. [Hairstylist] Shelby Swain has this steamer that I sit underneath, and we’ll put a little peppermint oil and jojoba oil and steam my scalp. That’s my favorite new hair practice.”

And to keep her locks in check, Lizzo regularly visits a “curl doctor.”

“I’ve been really excited about my natural hair journey,” Lizzo says. “I went to the Curl Doctor — he’s based here in L.A. — and he brings curls back to life. He cut all my curls individually and put me on Innersense.”

It’s clear that all these new beauty systems has the superstar looking and feeling “Good as Hell.”