Lizzo Says She Chose Her Concert Outfits to Make a 'Feminist' Statement in 'Celebrating Curves'

"We have to match the rebellion," Lizzo said in a new cover story for Vanity Fair of the leotards she wears to perform

By
Published on October 12, 2022 04:26 PM
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lizzo. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty

Lizzo is celebrating her curves and the significance of Black women and their bodies in today's society.

In a new cover story with Vanity Fair, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter said her skimpy ensembles on stage are a reflection of feminism and empowerment.

"When it's sexual, it's mine," Lizzo said. "When it's sexualized, someone is doing it to me or taking it from me. Black women are hypersexualized all the time, and masculinized simultaneously. Because of the structure of racism, if you're thinner and lighter, or your features are narrow, you're closer to being a woman," she noted.

The singer pointed out Beyoncé's impact on her onstage costumes and said her famous black leotard in the 2008 "Single Ladies" music video is what inspired her to start wearing similar costumes in 2014.

LIZZO COVERS VANITY FAIR’S NOVEMBER ISSUE
Lizzo. Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

"It seemed like it became the industry standard for everyone," the "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" singer shared. "I wanted to be like a dancer and also, it was kind of political and feminist in my eyes to have me, a full-figured dancer, wearing leotards, showing and celebrating curves and being Olympian in strength, endurance, and flexibility."

Lizzo then mentioned iconic singer Josephine Baker and the banana skirts she became well-known for in the 1920s.

"Movements have to evolve generationally. The culture changes. You can't have a movement in 1920 be the same thing as it is in the 2020s. We have to match the rebellion. The rebellion isn't even the same," Lizzo told the outlet.

LIZZO COVERS VANITY FAIR’S NOVEMBER ISSUE
Lizzo. Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She again mentioned Beyoncé and her song "Bootylicious," and emphasized, "I can't even put into words what Beyoncé did for so many people. She was the beginning of Black women celebrating their curves—although she was on the smaller end of the spectrum—but she was our only representation."

Lizzo continued, "It's wild to see the popularization of big butts, and I don't even think this generation understands it. There's kids stuffing pillowcases in their butt, mimicking Black women, and don't even realize the implications of that."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
the view
Joy Behar's Life in Photos
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
74th Primetime Emmys - show
Lizzo's Emmy Win Means She's Halfway to EGOT as Fans Celebrate 'Big Grrrls' ' Success
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are twinning as they holds hands while on a stroll in New York City.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands in Matching Outfits While Out in NYC
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States of America plays a forehand during her women's singles second round match against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan on Day Four of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2013 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Beyoncé Narrates Ad Honoring Serena Williams Ahead of U.S. Open: 'Write Her Down in History'
“Don’t Talk to Me” shirt, Masked Singer
20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on 'The Masked Singer'
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence is pictured admiring a woman who is wearing the same dress as herself in New York City
Twinning! Jennifer Lawrence Laughs as She Runs into New Yorker Wearing the Same Dress as Her
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments on the Tennis Court
Lizzo Strikes in Pose in Comfy Bralette-Underwear Set
Lizzo Strikes a Sexy Pose in Her Bra and Underwear
Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Hollywood Shows Support for 'LOTR:' 'The Rings of Power' Star Ismael Cruz Córdova After Racist Attacks
black leggings
The 4 Best Black Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album onstage during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift's Unforgettable Acceptance Speeches from Some of Her Biggest Awards Show Wins
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
'Glee' Alum Sparks Surprises During Latest 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Reveal