Lizzo is celebrating her curves and the significance of Black women and their bodies in today's society.

In a new cover story with Vanity Fair, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter said her skimpy ensembles on stage are a reflection of feminism and empowerment.

"When it's sexual, it's mine," Lizzo said. "When it's sexualized, someone is doing it to me or taking it from me. Black women are hypersexualized all the time, and masculinized simultaneously. Because of the structure of racism, if you're thinner and lighter, or your features are narrow, you're closer to being a woman," she noted.

The singer pointed out Beyoncé's impact on her onstage costumes and said her famous black leotard in the 2008 "Single Ladies" music video is what inspired her to start wearing similar costumes in 2014.

Lizzo. Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

"It seemed like it became the industry standard for everyone," the "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" singer shared. "I wanted to be like a dancer and also, it was kind of political and feminist in my eyes to have me, a full-figured dancer, wearing leotards, showing and celebrating curves and being Olympian in strength, endurance, and flexibility."

Lizzo then mentioned iconic singer Josephine Baker and the banana skirts she became well-known for in the 1920s.

"Movements have to evolve generationally. The culture changes. You can't have a movement in 1920 be the same thing as it is in the 2020s. We have to match the rebellion. The rebellion isn't even the same," Lizzo told the outlet.

Lizzo. Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

She again mentioned Beyoncé and her song "Bootylicious," and emphasized, "I can't even put into words what Beyoncé did for so many people. She was the beginning of Black women celebrating their curves—although she was on the smaller end of the spectrum—but she was our only representation."

Lizzo continued, "It's wild to see the popularization of big butts, and I don't even think this generation understands it. There's kids stuffing pillowcases in their butt, mimicking Black women, and don't even realize the implications of that."