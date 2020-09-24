Lizzo Says Her Fashion Choices Are 'Politicized' as 'a Big Black Woman'

The Grammy Award-winning artist says she's "grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women"

When it comes to fashion, Lizzo's never afraid to make a statement. And while she says she has no regrets with what she's worn, the Grammy Award-winning artist felt many of her style choices were "instantly political" because of the way she looks.

"I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore," Lizzo, 32, told Vogue for the 73 Questions video series. "Being a big black woman, wearing what I wore on stage was instantly political and it made a statement and I’m grateful for that."

She admits it "was annoying at first," but now the "Truth Hurts" singer appreciates being part of the body positivity movement. "I’m so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women," Lizzo said.

During the Vogue video interview, Lizzo gave a tour of her house, including her closet, which was filled with special pieces like a hand-painted denim jacket gifted to the singer by a fan. "I'm too scared to wear it. I wore it on stage once," she said.

When asked about which item of clothing makes her feel the most powerful, Lizzo looked around before realizing "it is not in here." She continued: "But I love a good bra and panty set. The sexier the better."

Another Lizzo-approved look? High-waisted denim. "All of my jeans are high-waisted jeans. Cause my waist is high. I’m a big girl, my waist is up here. It ain’t here," she said as she pointed to her torso.

Image zoom Hype Williams

In her October Vogue cover story, Lizzo got candid about how she doesn’t fully claim the term “body positive,” and prefers using “body-normative” instead.