Lizzo Rocks Purple Velvet Lingerie While Hosting Galentine's Day 'Piercing Party' for Her Team
Lizzo is showing her crew some love.
The three-time Grammy winner, 33, celebrated Galentine's Day in sexy lilac velvet lingerie as she hosted a "piercing party" for her team. "HAPPY GALENTIMES TO MY HOES & HOETTES," Lizzo captioned a video on TikTok.
She put on a sizzling display in a "GALENTIMES DOLL"-inspired look that included a string bikini top and a crop top paired with a matching thong and assless chaps.
Lizzo accessorized the ensemble with jeweled hoop earrings, plus a sparkling pink lip and bright purple eyeshadow. She also wore a pink wig with pigtails sculpted into hearts and a bejeweled manicure with red 3D hearts on each nail.
"THICC FOR HER PLEASURE," Lizzo captioned photos of herself modeling the look in front of a pink satin backdrop.
The Cuz I Love You artist hired piercers for a Galentine's Day house call to treat her team to body jewelry. (Galentine's Day, which was popularized on Parks and Recreation, is observed on Feb. 13 as a celebration of female friendships.)
"I threw a piercing party for my team. They've been working so hard lately. I wanted to treat them to something memorable," Lizzo captioned a TikTok video of the event.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
For her first turn in the seat, Lizzo got an ear piercing. "My turn. I was scared," she wrote with the clip, although she admitted that it "didn't hurt at all."
Lizzo played her new single "Special" in the background after teasing the song in a video for Logitech's "DEFY LOGIC" brand campaign, which dropped last month.
RELATED VIDEO: Chris Evans and Lizzo's Flirty Online Timeline
She previously spoke to PEOPLE about the pressures of making her upcoming fourth studio album following her massive success with Cuz I Love You.
"The commercial success I think is where the pressure is," Lizzo said in December. "Everyone's like, 'You gotta have the same type of No. 1s and Grammys.' First of all, I didn't expect none of that, so I'm not expecting it this time either. What I do expect of myself is to make great music, and I've done that."