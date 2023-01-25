Lizzo Reveals New Retro-Inspired Bob Haircut with Blonde Highlights and Bangs 

The “About Damn Time” singer just added another hairdo to her style résumé

By
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on January 25, 2023
Make way for Lizzo's new hair aesthetic.

In new Instagram photos shared Tuesday, the Grammy winner, 34, sports a shoulder-length bob haircut with streaks of platinum blonde and bangs.

The cut is styled with flipped-out edges, and a closer look at the voluminous mini beehive may also reveal that Lizzo added mullet-like layers to the retro hairdo. A video clip in the carousel shows her playing with her curtain bangs, which she swept to the side.

The "Rumors" singer also posed in cat-eye sunglasses to match the vintage feel on top.

"IT'S GIVING BOBBIANA," Lizzo captioned the post, introducing her new persona in the process.

Although Lizzo's latest cut is quite different from her usual wavy bust-length locks, its experimental twist is in tune with the singer's unmatched rotation of cool hairstyles.

Last month, Lizzo hopped on a trendy mullet cut, which she raved was her new obsession.

In a series of TikTok and Instagram videos, she modeled her chest-length layers and bangs with an athleisure LBD with cutouts and silver hoops.

She even took part in a popular TikTok trend using a viral Blair Waldorf sound from Gossip Girl to show off her of-the-moment mane.

"Obsessed w how cute I was yesterday," she wrote.

Lizzo gave her fans new inspiration just one day later with an out-of-this-world updo that featured mini braided space buns all around. She teamed it with gold grills.

And those looks aren't including the palette of hair colors she's sported throughout the years, such as the fabulous hot pink she debuted last summer and the crimson red she rocked in fall 2020.

