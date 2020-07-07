Lizzo Models and Twerks in Sexy Poolside Snaps Wearing a Pink Tie-Dye Swimsuit

Lizzo turned her poolside hang into a sexy swimsuit photo shoot.

The singer, 32, posed by the pool for a series of sultry Instagram photos on Monday, wearing a Fashion to Figure tie-dye one-piece swimsuit with a keyhole cut-out and white-rimmed sunglasses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Promoting black luxury since 88’.” Lizzo wrote alongside the post, giving DJ Sophia Eris a photo credit tag in the caption.

The star also tagged Fashion to Figure founder Tabria Majors, who showed her appreciation in the comment section.

“Omg I’m so honored!! Thank you for wearing one of my pieces Lizzo!!!” the model, influencer and brand owner wrote.

Lizzo also shared a video of herself twerking in the same pastel-toned design. “Ayyyyee! Lookin good in that Tabria Majors x @fashiontofigure !! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽” Majors commented, while other social media users thanked the star for showing off her natural figure and promoting body positivity.

“You really got me out here about to love my cellulite...I love you♥️” one person said. A second added, “i needed this energy today. WE LOVE TO SEE IT 💜💜💜💜”

The poolside photos appear to have been taken at the same rental home she and a group of friends stayed at for a few days, as documented on Instagram.

On Sunday, the Grammy winner claimed that a man forced the group to leave the house before their stay had ended. Lizzo added that the homeowner ridiculed her for her dance moves and claimed she and her friend group could "hurt him."

"This is for the man that kicked me out of my seven-day rental three days early yesterday," she captioned a clip of herself twerking in a red swimsuit. "This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my six black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police."

"I know you’re watching my page," she continued, "so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo 🖕🏾."

Though Lizzo didn't identify the rental homeowner or where she traveled for her girls' trip, the "Truth Hurts" singer clarified on Thursday that everyone in her party got tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) beforehand.