Lizzo Documents Hilariously Trying to Remove a Nipple Pastie, Jokes It's Her OnlyFans 'Sneak Peek'

"It's been on for two days," Lizzo said in the video of being "scared" to peel the adhesive-laced covering off

Lizzo has something she needs to get off her chest.

The Grammy winner documented the relatable process many have gone through after a night out — peeling a nipple pastie off — in an Instagram video posted to her feed late Thursday night.

"Help. My nipple pastie won't come off. I'm scared. It's been on for two days and I don't know what to do. It hurts so bad," Lizzo, 32, begins in the clip before showing her viewers the offending object.

"I've put oil on it ... oh my God, it hurts so bad. You guys, what do I do?" she continues, wincing as she attempts to slowly peel it off. "I think I'm taking off the skin."

After emitting a series of hilarious sound effects, the "Truth Hurts" singer decides to take a break — leaving fans hanging on whether or not the pastie was officially removed. But luckily, she later posted the finale to her Instagram Story, waving the pastie at the camera with a stoic, triumphant look on her face.

"Sneak peek of my exclusive onlyfans content 😫," she joked in her Instagram caption.

Lizzo recently rocked an electric blue lingerie bra and underwear set — which included gloves and tights that she teamed with a statement necklace — at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2.

The rapper and her two backup dancers grooved to D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar" before they left Lizzo to show off her moves in the spotlight. She then seductively danced to the music in front of a mirror, giving viewers a full look at her outfit which she paired with bright white sneakers.

Lizzo is never afraid to make a statement when it comes to fashion. And while she has no regrets over what she has worn, the artist feels many of her style choices have been considered "instantly political" because of the way she looks.

"I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore," Lizzo told Vogue last month for their 73 Questions video series. "Being a big Black woman, wearing what I wore on stage was instantly political and it made a statement and I’m grateful for that."

She admitted it "was annoying at first," but now the "Jerome" singer appreciates being part of the body positivity movement. "I'm so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women," Lizzo said.

For her accompanying Vogue October cover story, Lizzo said she believed that body positivity has been appropriated and "commercialized."

"Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls," she told the outlet. "And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I'm glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative."

She continued, "What I don't like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from ... the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets — you know, it gets made acceptable."

The "Good as Hell" singer went on to say in the interview that she doesn't fully claim the term "body positive," preferring "body-normative" instead.